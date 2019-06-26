Otto the Otter to help educate Arkansas youth about litter

LITTLE ROCK – To celebrate National Mascot Day, the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) has unveiled their new mascot Otto the Otter last Tuesday to help educate Arkansas youth about the negative impact of litter and the value of recycling and beautification of “The Natural State.”

Otto the Otter, a native river otter to Arkansas, promotes keeping his home in its natural state through disposing of litter properly, recycling and participating in beautification efforts. He will be traveling Arkansas in the KAB Otto-mobile educating youth groups, elementary students and cleanup volunteers about the negative impacts of litter.

“We recognized that Arkansas needed a ‘hero’ for litter prevention to help our youth understand the negative impacts of litter, the importance of recycling and how they are crucial to keeping our state beautiful for future generations,” said Mark Camp, KAB executive director. “With Otto’s help, it is our goal to instill upon this generation and future generations to not litter and how they ‘otto’ get involved to help keep Arkansas beautiful.”

Over the last year, a cartoon version of Otto has been featured across the state on billboards, Little Rock Metro buses, activity books for youth, bumper stickers and television public service announcements. Schools and groups who are interested in booking an Otto the Otter appearance can contact KAB at (501) 682-3507 or by email at info@keeparkansasbeautiful.com.