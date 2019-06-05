LITTLE ROCK – Alzheimer’s Arkansas invites caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to participate in the free Hope for the Future caregiver workshop on Friday, June 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksville.

The Hope for the Future workshop provides education, tools, training, and support to family and professional caregivers to help improve their skills regarding Alzheimer’s disease and its progression. Through the support of local vendors and sponsors, the workshop is completely free for caregivers.

“Whether it’s legal advice, tough financial decisions, redirecting challenging behaviors or simply learning what Alzheimer’s is, we’ll have something for everyone,” said Carolyn Torrence, education and outreach director for Alzheimer’s Arkansas.

In order to ensure the events are accessible for all caregivers, the organization is offering mini-grants to cover the cost of daycare or in-home care on the day of the events. Attendees can fill out a simple form and receive reimbursement shortly after the workshop.

Continuing education credits (CEU’s) are available for nurses, nursing home administrators, occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants, physical therapists, pharmacists, psychologists, emergency medical services, social workers and certified nursing assistants.

The event in Clarksville will be held at the River Valley First United Methodist Church, located at 215 W. Sevier St., from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, to find an event or to inquire about the grant, contact Alzheimer’s Arkansas by calling 501-224-0021 or visit http://www.alzark.org/hope-for-the-future/.