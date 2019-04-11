Allie is one of our heartworm positive dogs at the Heber Springs Humane Society shelter. Allie has literally grown up with us. She was brought to the shelter July 5, 2018 from the city of Heber Springs at the young age of eight weeks. She is a mixed breed with a blend of black, white and brown coloring. Sadly, she is one who has been overlooked for adoption. She deserves to be healthy and to have her own loving family. She will be available to go home on July 17th. You may come out and get to know her now and put in your adoption application.