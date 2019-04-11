Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1156 will hold its Young Eagles Spring Fly-In on Saturday, April 13, at the Etna Airport.

There will be a limited number of free flights for youth 8 to 17, from 8 a.m. until noon. A parent or legal guardian myst be present and sign a release.

The airport is located off of Highway 23 about eight miles south of Ozark.

From 8 to 10 a.m. a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, and or biscuits and gravy will be available and provided through a donation to support the Young Eagles Program. There will also be aircraft displays.

For questions call 675-6395 or visit the organizatin’s website at www.1156.eaachapter.org