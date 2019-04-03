LITTLE ROCK — There is something for every girl at Girl Scouts – Diamonds Camps of Excellence.

Between Camp Cahinnio in Booneville and Camp Crossed Arrows in Floral, the possibilities are endless. No matter where you live, your camper is welcome to attend sessions at either camp location.

Sample what camp has to offer by attending the free Family Day and Open House for Camp Cahinnio, Saturday, March 30, and Camp Crossed Arrows, Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This is a drop-in event. Girls and all members of their family can try their aim with target sports including BB guns and archery, brave the waters canoeing, challenge themselves hiking around camp and have fun making s’mores. Girls and parents will get the chance to meet the camp director and summer camp staff as well as ask questions during an open Q&A.

For more information about open house and to register visit www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org/camp.

Attending a week of resident camp allows girls to experience 68 hours of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which engages girls in discovering themselves, connecting with others and taking action to make the world a better place. Camp provides a safe, positive, fun and adventurous setting, which encourages discovery, problem solving and self-growth.

It’s a place where every girl explores the joys of camping and being outside, discovers independence and self-reliance, learns new skills, makes lifelong friends, experiences group living and compromise, has fun, expands self-confidence, shares dreams and laughter and much more, all within a set of controlled, safe boundaries.

Visit www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org/camp to review all camp sessions and to register to attend.

Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas serves over 8,000 girls and 3,694 volunteers and encompasses all counties in Arkansas except Crittenden, includes Adair, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma as well as Bowie and Cass counties in Texas. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.