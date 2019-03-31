Whitey is our Pet of the Week. She is about 6 years old and weighs 35 pounds. Whitey has been with us for 5 months, she came to us very neglected and we nursed her back to health. We are not sure what breed Whitey is but she is very good looking! She if very friendly and gets along with other dogs. She has been through a lot and deserves a loving family and a forever home. Her adoption fee in $45.00, please come and spend some time with Whitey and maybe give her the forever home she deserves!

Wish List:

Dry Dog Food

Puppy Chow

Cat Litter Nonscoopable

Laundry Soap

Bleach

Paper Towels