The Logan County Extension Service, along with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, will be conducting its annual River Valley Beef Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Hughes Center in Russellville, located at 1000 East Parkway Avenue.
Registration for the conference begins at 8 a.m. The conference will have several speakers covering the following topics:
• Reproductive technologies for genetic improvement
• Using DNA or genomic tests in commercial production
• GoGREEN program
• Using winter annuals and baleage options
• Controlling unwanted grasses
No pre-registration is required. A steak dinner will be provided for lunch. Farm Credit of Western Arkansas is sponsoring the meeting.