The Logan County Extension Service, along with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, will be conducting its annual River Valley Beef Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Hughes Center in Russellville, located at 1000 East Parkway Avenue.

Registration for the conference begins at 8 a.m. The conference will have several speakers covering the following topics:

• Reproductive technologies for genetic improvement

• Using DNA or genomic tests in commercial production

• GoGREEN program

• Using winter annuals and baleage options

• Controlling unwanted grasses

No pre-registration is required. A steak dinner will be provided for lunch. Farm Credit of Western Arkansas is sponsoring the meeting.