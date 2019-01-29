Today is National Plan for Vacation Day,

“So much to do, so little time.” While the phrase may sound like it perfectly describes our lives, research shows there actually is time.

Americans universally say that vacation days are important to them, yet 54 percent of workers aren’t using their hard-earned vacation time. Workers are taking nearly a full week less of vacation than they did in 2000, resulting in a stockpile of 600 million unused vacation days, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

The benefits of planning extend beyond days spent away from the office for rest and rejuvenation. Planners report greater happiness than non-planners with their relationships, health and well-being, company, and job. Their bosses are probably happier, too, since they’re in the loop on when you’re going to be out and can prepare accordingly.

The secret to achieving your travel goals this year, while also maintaining your excellent employee status, is planning. What are you waiting for? It’s time to take back your calendar and put vacation at the top of your list of priorities.

Planning for vacation can be achieved in three simple steps:

1. Determine how much time off you earn and identify the vacation policies at your workplace.

2. Get to dreaming! How do you want to spend your time off this year?

3. Plan out your days with Project: Time Off’s vacation planning tool and share with your manager, your colleagues, spouse—everyone!

This year, don’t let your vacation days be part of a statistic. Put the fear of missing out behind you and turn your bucket list into a to-do list by starting to plan now.

Find out more about the importance of planning at ProjectTimeOff.com/Plan.