Fans of the Fort Smith Children's Emergency Shelter and those who want to learn more about the facility will be greeted by two events next month.

A nonprofit that houses and helps children ages 6-17 who have been removed from the home by the Department of Human Services due to neglect and abuse, the shelter will be a beneficiary of the River Valley Gives event, which takes place all day April 2 at area businesses, while the sixth annual Community Strikes Back Bowling Tournament will aim to draw similar support and financial donations beginning at 12:30 p.m. April 4 at Bowling World, 6100 S. 36th St., said William Ricks, treasurer for the Commissary Kiwanis Club.

"The Children's Emergency Shelter makes a big difference in this area," said Ricks, whose civic club hosts the bowling event each year. "It's important to us, as an organization, because of the mantra of our club — 'Children is the World.' We love supporting the shelter because it supports kids who are coming from traumatic experiences and traumatic backgrounds, so it's great for us to be able to support an organization that shows so much positivity in life for those children."

The River Valley Gives event will have businesses display orange balloons in honor of bringing awareness and raising funds to support the Children's Emergency Shelter's Get Real 24 program. The program supports foster children who have aged out of foster care and are still needing help; donations during the River Valley Gives event will be accepted at the businesses and at fschildrensshelter.org.

Sponsored by First National Bank, the Community Strikes Back Bowling Tournament is open to all ages and all skill levels. The event benefits the shelter and will feature teams, prizes, costumes and more.

"It's a lot of fun," Ricks said. "We did a really small tournament six years ago, and then people sort of asked, 'Why don't we expand this?' We then tried to get a local community partner, and that is how we were hooked up with the Children's Emergency Shelter."

As many as 35 teams are expected to participate in this year's tournament, he said.

"We usually raise pretty close to $10,000 from this event," Ricks said. "And it looks like the people dressed as 'Star Wars' characters will be at the event again this year, and that's always fun. The bowlers enjoy it, and I know the kids really enjoy it."

The cost per bowling team is $140 and includes three games, shoe rental, T-shirts and prize payouts for first-, second- and third-place teams. Registration can be done by emailing WilliamRicks@Fnbfs.com and calling (479) 462-8542. The deadline to register is March 20. Teams can make checks payable to Commissary Kiwanis, or they can offer complete credit card details and send to: Kiwanis Bowling Tournament, c/o William Ricks/Treasurer; P.O. Box 8228; Fort Smith, AR 72902-8228.

Since opening in 1997, the Children's Emergency Shelter has provided care in a safe, structured, home-like environment for more than 4,000 children in crisis.

Those seeking more information on the events and/or the shelter's programs can call (479) 783-0018 or visit the Children's Shelter Facebook page for information.