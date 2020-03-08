Given the improved quality of today’s vehicles, cars are lasting longer than ever. Which cars are proven to go the longest distance for Fort Smith drivers?

A recent iSeeCars.com study shows the longest-lasting cars in Fort Smith are Toyota Sequoyahs.

The group analyzed more than 13.6 million cars in the nation to determine which vehicles are the most likely to reach the 200,000-mile mark and beyond. The study includes national data and local data for the Fort Smith area.

Here’s the list of the longest-lasting cars in Fort Smith and the percentage of those cars that reach 200,000 miles in Fort Smith.

• Toyota Sequoia: 11.4%

• Chevrolet Suburban: 9.4%

• Ford Expeditio: 8.1%

• Honda Civic: 6.1%

• Honda Ridgeline: 4.6%

Along with local data, the comprehensive study examined the longest lasting vehicles across a number of categories including: Longest-lasting cars by segment; longest-lasting cars nationally; SUVs; pickups; passenger cars; hybrids/EVs; vehicles that reach the 300,000-mile mark.