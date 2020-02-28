Periodically I like to give you an update about Community School of the Arts. Today I’m going to do that because I have exciting news to share! As many of you may know, St. Boniface Elementary School closed last fall and the school was vacant. During the fall semester, CSA approached the folks at St. Boniface to see about the possibility of moving CSA to their school. I am happy to report that Community School of the Arts is now housed at St. Boniface Elementary School!

We just completed the move in late January and all of our students, faculty, and staff are now there. Our preschool, dance, and art programs are continuing at Central Presbyterian Church, but our home base and most of our activities are located at St. Boniface.

I can’t begin to tell you how exciting it is to actually be in a school setting! We are so grateful to the leaders and church attendees at St. Boniface for wanting to open the school to CSA. Thanks to their interest, we now have room to grow! Just to give you an idea, here’s what St. Boniface provides us:

• Lots of classrooms and faculty teaching rooms. We have room to grow additional programs and continue to add students. Some of the teaching rooms are quite large which allows for ensembles like theatre and Chamber Strings to rehearse.

• All full-time instructors have their own office/teaching space. This is a huge plus as we continue to add more full-time instructors!

• A designated recital/performance hall for the end-of-semester performances. The acoustics in the room are fantastic and the seating is great.

• A designated youth theatre space that allows for our youth theatre company to spread out, try on costumes, sing, dance, and act.

• There is great office space for staff and room to add other staff members.

• A 400-seat auditorium with a stage that is perfect for small performances like our kids theatre program. In fact, we have already had an event in the auditorium. This space will allow for activities such as summer camps, choirs, and small string ensembles.

The space at St. Boniface is tremendous and I can’t thank the folks enough there for opening their school to us! Because of the setup, there is a feeling of being on a campus and that is really neat! In addition, the St. Boniface location also moves us closer to our permanent home on Riverfront Drive.

One other really exciting part of being at St. Boniface is that we get to see the kids who attend St. Boniface Church as they come to their weekly church classes. We hope to provide some special opportunities to these kids along the way as we add and build new programs!

2020 has started off great! This school year CSA is reaching over 700 students weekly in arts activities with our on and off-site classes. We hope to continue to build programs that meet the needs of the community. We have 20 professional faculty members, three of them are full-time, and we are expecting to add others soon.

As I close, I want to invite all of you to our next big musical theatre show! Coming March 13-14 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center is the production of Cinderella presented by our national award-winning Youth Theatre Company of some 35 students. The company is led by a group of instructors that many of you know: Shannon Stoddard, director; George and Sheila Mann, musical directors; and Jennifer Woodside Anderson, choreographer. It’s a must-see show for the entire family!

So, we are moving forward and excited about the opportunities that have come our way in 2020. As we continue to look ahead, we anticipate our new facility on Riverfront Drive coming in the near future! As always, CSA provides arts education activities for children and teens and family-friendly events. Please feel free to stop by and see our new location! And check out all of the classes and performances going on!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit www.CSAFortSmith.org.