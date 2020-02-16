Feb. 16, 1988 — Jury selection begins for the trial of 14 men accused of plotting to overthrow the government or kill federal officials; a dozen white supremacist sympathizers picket the courthouse in Fort Smith, and dozens of extra officers are on security duty.

Feb. 17, 1979 — The Chaffin Junior High basketball team bumps three-time defending champion Conway 23-20 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA Junior High Tournament.

Feb. 19, 1950 — Dedication ceremonies are held for Howard Elementary School, at North Seventh and M Streets.

Feb. 20, 1878 — The Fort Smith Weekly New Era reports that real estate brokers Carnall and Wheeler have sold a “large amount” of land to new settlers from Indiana and Ohio. “Good wood land brings $9 per acre and prairie land about $5,” the New Era reported.

Feb. 20, 1924 — Mrs. J.P. Haskin of Fort Smith gives birth to John and Jane Haskin, the heaviest twins on record at 12 and 13 pounds.

Feb. 20, 1939 — Barq’s Bottling Co. is incorporated in Fort Smith.

Feb. 20, 1957 — Finalists for the Numa beauty contest at Westark College are announced after “Who’s Who” balloting on campus; they are Misses Carol Sue McKinney, Joyce Phillips, Frances Tiley, Sally Slack and Shirley Windsor.

Feb. 22, 1882 — Deputy U.S. Marshal J.T. Ayers dies a week after his weapon accidentally discharged and shot his leg. “He was a gentleman and died a brave man,” the Fort Smith Elevator proclaims.

Feb. 22, 1900 — George Sengel sells his homestead on Fifth Street, which he built 18 years ago. Ed Haglin buys the property for $6,500.

Feb. 22, 1906 — Ground is broken for the Second Baptist Church, at the junction of North 11th and Fifth Streets.

Feb. 22, 1909 — Eads Brothers Furniture Co. begins construction of a $20,000, two-building chair factory.