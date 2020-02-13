MUSICAL COASTERS

Friends give me their old CDs, which I use to create gifts. Using cotton yarn, I crochet two small doilies the size of the CD. I then put a CD or DVD between the doilies and sew them together. I make sets of four or eight coasters and give them as gifts. I usually try to pick the yarn color that will go with my recipient's decor, otherwise I use a neutral color. To launder, I don't toss them in the washing machine, as the CDs may break, but I do soak them in soapy water, rinse and stand on end to dry. — Joyce

FROZEN STORAGE FOR BAGS

After wrapping meat tightly in plastic wrap and then in foil, I write the contents on a piece of paper and place the meat and note inside a zip-type freezer bag. When I remove the item from the freezer, I store the empty bags in the freezer. I have no need to continually buy expensive freezer bags, and I always know where to find one. — Lucy

FRESH-FROZEN STRAWBERRIES

When I have too many strawberries to eat, I hull, wash and spread them out on a jelly-roll pan. When they're completely dry, I freeze them on the pan. Once frozen, I put them in a zip-type freezer bag and store in the freezer. I use these for making smoothies or for toppings on ice cream. — Gretchen

ROOTS-ONLY COLORING

I have found two hair colors that work for me, one for summer and one for winter. I clip coupons for the brands I like, but what really works for me and saves me so much money is only coloring the roots as my hair grows out. Coloring just the roots allows me to need only half of the hair color, preserving the rest in the original containers for next month. And using half gives me just enough solution to cover the roots. I figure I have saved thousands of dollars over the years. I haven't used a salon to color my hair in over 25 years. — Cathy

MILK OF MAGNESIA ELIMINATES ODORS

I have always had very strong body odor. It didn't matter what kind of deodorant or antiperspirant I used; it never worked. Then I heard that regular milk of magnesia worked as a daily deodorant.

I tried it, and I've been using it for over a decade. I pour a little bit of the store-brand milk of magnesia on a cotton square, pat it on my armpit and then repeat with the other armpit. A little bit lasts all day. Milk of magnesia can dry out quickly in the bottle, so just add a little water, and shake well. — Lynda

PLASTIC CUTS PERFECTLY

When I bake brownies, I cut them with a plastic knife when they are still warm. The brownies won't stick to the plastic knife or roll up when cut, but you have to cut them while they are warm. — Sally

QUICK TICK-REMOVER

When my little ones get a tick while playing outdoors, I easily and painlessly remove it with a cotton ball dipped in rubbing alcohol. I place the cotton ball where the tick's head appears, and the tick backs out. It's fairly quick and definitely painless. — Dena

MEATY CUPCAKE LINERS

I use flattened, large paper cupcake liners between hamburger patties when freezing. No cutting waxed paper, and no corners sticking out. — Sharon

