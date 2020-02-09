In 2018, the Ralph D. Graf Library of Mulberry opened its doors to an exciting and renovated facility. The building featured a new children’s wing, while old rooms were converted to a teen programming space and meeting room for adults.

Library Director Robin Egerton had big plans for the then-empty walls: plans that would inspire eager children, reaching for books, reach also for their imagination and creative expression.

“It wasn’t long before the Mulberry Library contacted the Center For Art & Education for help with an important art element for the library,” said Jane Owen, Center for Art & Education executive director in Van Buren. “The end goal was an immersive mural that spanned two walls on the far side of the new addition.”

That’s when CAE set out to find the talented volunteers through its Have Talents Will Travel program. The program allows artists, through teaching and demonstrating, to give back and share their talent with senior centers, schools, libraries, churches, and civic organizations.

“There was a lot of potential in that space … Should we have a simple design that would go up fast or a more complicated and intricate one? We had quite a few emails and meetings before we began,” states B. Duncan, lead design artist behind the project. “In the end, we decided to ‘go big or go home’”

Egerton, along with the Friends of the Library group, urged for a design that both mimicked the surrounding natural environment of the rural town of Mulberry, while also incorporating the warm, saturated colors of the new building’s interior. After months of coordinated volunteer work, scaled projections, individual color mixing, and weekend “paint-outs,” the mural was finally complete. Gradually, week by week, the space was transformed. Amongst the children’s reading area, brushy fall foliage bursts out from behind the stocky bookshelves while a large log cabin sits underneath. On another wall, not too far away, a fallow deer peeks out from behind another bookshelf.

“I chose the fallow deer because it would urge children to ask questions,” Duncan explains. “While a white-tail would be pretty recognizable, the exotic fallow deer is a rare find in Arkansas. Also the library had these wonderful wooden tree seats that gave me the idea of the log cabin. I used repeating colors in both designs to make them unified.”

The finished mural had 156 individual hand mixed colors, and included the handiwork of six volunteers, including Kenleigh Godwin, James Estrada, McKenna Montez, J. L. Medeiros, and the main crew of artists Samara Camyn and B. Duncan. A short video of the artists bringing the mural to life is on the Center For Art & Education website at art-ed.org.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.