FROM PILES TO LUXURY SUITE

My kitchen is pretty well organized, but a previous kitchen challenge from Mary got me thinking about my elderly, ailing mom's home. She is stuck in her bedroom, almost buried under mountains of stuff. With her blessing, I dove in and organized, as Mary recommended. After about 20 woman-hours, I presented her with a beautiful, clean, inspiring bedroom, walk-in closet and bathroom. We call it her luxury suite. She loves it, and I feel so good having helped her. Now I have a place to sit when I visit. I'm thinking of heading to her kitchen next. — K.T.

A TOILET'S FRIEND

My toilets get a buildup of mineral deposits, and I've spent hours on my hands and knees with a pumice stone or fine-grained sandpaper. Now I sprinkle a little Bar Keepers Friend in the bowl, give it a good swish with the toilet brush and let it sit until the next flush. I do this weekly, and the toilets are sparkling white, with no effort. — Jean

MAKE YOUR OWN FOAM

I bought one bottle of good-quality foaming hand soap. When it ran out, I refilled the bottle with diluted regular liquid hand soap. The foaming action is in the pump, not the liquid. — Marci

COOKING OIL SPOUT

When I open a new bottle of cooking oil, I take a sharp knife and cut a small triangle out of the foil safety seal. Then I poke a tiny air hole on the other side of the opening. This works great, and I don't worry about pouring too much oil. — Norma

FRENCH-VANILLA TOAST

One morning, I wanted French toast but didn't want to get out all of the ingredients. I noticed my French Vanilla coffee creamer and decided to mix that with my egg. Voila! Great French toast with little bother. — Jean

SKATEBOARD MOVER

I use an old skateboard to move heavy things when I'm by myself. I can push things where I need them without straining myself. — Karen

ADD A SHELF

Most upper kitchen cabinets come with two shelves, placed equal distances apart. When I'm setting up a kitchen, the first thing I do is remove the shelves from the cabinets. Then I start at the bottom, placing items where I want them. I install the next shelf as low as possible, leaving enough room to remove items with ease.

Generally, there's a lot of room at the top of the cabinet for another shelf. I buy shelving and the little shelf hooks at my local home improvement store. I've been pleasantly surprised at the additional space I've created in my cabinets. — Sandi

NOTHING GOES TO WASTE

Our town has two thrift shops that accept worn-out clothes. They remove the buttons and sell those. Then they bag up the clothes and sell them to a "rag man," who gives them 7 cents per pound. So, really, nothing has to go to waste. — Mary

DOUBLE-DUTY SALADS

Mary's tip about turning leftover salad into soup is genius. My Greek salad from a recent dinner did not end up in the disposal. Instead, it crossed the Mediterranean and changed nationalities — becoming gazpacho the next night. I did what Mary suggested, tossing the leftovers in the blender and adding a little V8 juice. — Betsy

Would you like more information? Go to EverydayCheapskate.com for links and resources for recommended products and services in this column. Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, "Ask Mary." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of the book "Debt-Proof Living."