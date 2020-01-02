There's no shortage of commercial silver-cleaning products on the market these days. Those that I've tested generally do the job, but they're messy, contain harsh chemicals and, if that's not bad enough — they're expensive! Good news. I have a simple, homemade silver-cleaner recipe for your lovely silver pieces — chains, earrings, bracelets, flatware and heirlooms — that's cheaper, better and definitely faster.

A word of caution: I cannot recommend this method for cleaning jewelry adorned with gemstones or silver items that have patina intended to be part of the intricate design. And this is definitely not for nonsilver costume jewelry. What follows is for cleaning silver.

MOST IMPORTANT INGREDIENT

There are lots of DIY recipes out there for cleaning silver. I've tried many, and the results have ranged from marginal to OK, but not great. One included a final step of scrubbing the items with a green Scotch-Brite pad. No! Trust me, I did not need to test that because I know that a green Scotch-Brite scrubber will scratch the heck out of silver (stainless steel, too!).

That being said, never forget that the most important ingredient in any DIY method is common sense. With that, let me tell you about the absolute best homemade method and recipe I've found; this one works like magic!

EQUIPMENT

• Plastic or glass container

• Aluminum foil

• Microfiber cloth

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons washing soda (aka soda ash)

• 2 tablespoons ordinary table salt

• 1 cup vinegar

• 2 cups boiling water

INSTRUCTIONS

Line the plastic bowl, baking dish or another similar nonmetal container with aluminum foil — shiny side up. Add the washing soda and table salt. Pour in the vinegar, and stir to mix. Carefully add the boiling water. Drop in silver items to be cleaned, making sure each one is completely covered and in full contact with the aluminum foil. After a few minutes — or as long as it takes — when it appears that the tarnish has mostly disappeared, carefully remove items with kitchen tongs. Gently polish and shine with a microfiber cloth

This recipe multiplies well for larger items. You may need to use a bucket or similarly large vessel to make sure the items are completely immersed. And make sure it is well lined with aluminum foil. Do the math to multiply the ingredients.

WHAT'S THE MAGIC HERE?

I'm no scientist, but my research reveals that when the tarnish on silver meets up with sodium carbonate, sodium chloride, acetic acid and aluminum, an electrochemical reaction occurs. Not to get too technical or to appear that I might be a chemist, but I am told that reaction can be expressed as 3Ag2S+2Al --> 6Ag+Al2S3. Impressed?

Tarnish is caused by sulfur-containing substances in the air. As that tarnish is released, it produces an odor similar to rotten eggs. You're going to smell this the moment you drop the silver pieces into the solution (it goes away quickly). Hot water accelerates the reaction. I am convinced by what I've learned that contrary to what some might believe, this reaction does NO HARM to silver.

BEST COMMERCIAL ALTERNATIVE

Realizing not all silver items will fit in a bucket or bowl, there are times you may need to use a commercial silver-cleaning product. In that case, I highly recommend a polishing cream: Simichrome Metal Polish. It, together with your elbow grease, will do a great job on silver.

Simichrome is the least harsh commercial product I know of, and it's also the most effective. This is what serious car enthusiasts use to polish the chrome and silver on engines. Collectors use it on their most highly prized collectibles.

While this product will also clean coins back to mint-condition, please do your own research to discover if bringing them back to like-new condition will destroy their value. Remember the patina!

Mary invites questions, comments and tips at EverydayCheapskate.com, "Ask Mary a Question." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of Debt-Proof Living, a personal finance member website and the author of the book Debt-Proof Living, Revell 2014. To find out more about Mary visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.