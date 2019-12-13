Editor's note: This special Mama's Place was written Dec. 20, 1995.

All of us crowded into Lucky's Egg Roll were looking for Christmas. It was the second Saturday of December and naturally we were at Central Mall looking for Christmas. Some of us had been more actively involved in the search than others. Since Thanksgiving afternoon when most of my neighbors worked off turkey by climbing the roof to string lights, I had sensed the progressive pursuit of the Great Christmas. And as usual, I had resisted.

As I leisurely strolled my neighborhood that warm, sunny Thanksgiving afternoon, I felt the presence of Uncle A.B. and Aunt Mildred as we ambled down the gentle slope from the Thompson House at Parks, looking for pretty dried weeds, evergreen boughs, pine cones, sweet gum balls and holly for Christmas decorations. Reconnecting with my simple childhood preparation, I made peace with today's Christmas. I accepted mortals' light-stringing frenzies, gaudy holiday yard cards and wooden reindeer the size and shape of bull moose. I vowed to not exert myself to counteract the materialistic almost-21st-century madness of Christmas. I agreed to disagree. I let go of the holiday hype and determined to detach from the extravagant glitz around me and to trust that Christmas would come quietly, peacefully, unexpectedly.

And so for more than two weeks I had gone about my life, business-as-usual. I had gone to school band and choir programs to hear Christmas music; I had experienced the lighting of the Advent wreath at church; I had recycled arm loads of glossy ads; I had finally placed our traditional electric candles in the front windows and even journeyed to Branson to marvel at the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Show, complete with the New York City Rockettes as dancing Christmas bears and Raggedy Ann dolls.

In short, although I seemed to be successful in not actively pursuing or resisting Christmas — gone was the typical old inner craziness from struggling against the season — I will admit that I was ready for Christmas to find me.

Yes, I was ready for Christmas to find me on this second Saturday of December. Where did I go? Of course. I went to the mall. Telling my daughter and myself that I was just going for a minute to find a simple pair of black flats to wear with black slacks, I now realize that I was going to find Christmas.

All of us crowded into Lucky's Egg Roll were looking for Christmas, but we had to have a bite to eat before starting our search. I took the only available spot, a dirty booth in the center of a group of hungry Christmas seekers. To my right was a father struggling to help two elementary-aged children decide what to order. In front of me was a young couple, obviously more hungry for love than for Chinese food. In back of me was the proprietor's wife, now trying to manage the register between taking orders and serving up food. To my left were two women, visiting and patiently waiting for the proprietor's wife to clean their table and take orders.

But it was the younger parents with two children directly in front of the two women that most concerned me. The children were boys, a baby 6 months old and a baby 18 months old. It was 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of December in Central Mall U.S.A. and these two baby boys were hungry. The parents were hungry too and harried. Their table was cluttered with dirty dishes, from which the babies grabbed scraps.

The mother, holding the younger boy in one arm, walked over to get a highchair, dragging it back through the narrow space between tables. This is when I detected Trouble — yes, Trouble with a capital "T."

As I had waited — not patiently, for I can never wait patiently — I had identified with this young couple and two babies. I had already sensed the tension rising in the little family. My stomach knotted and I found myself wanting to help. I tried not to stare, but it was all I could do to keep from speaking to the mother and father, from saying something like, "They're hungry, aren't they?" or maybe, "Christmas is hard on us, isn't it?" But I just wrung my hands and said nothing.

I wanted them to know that I understood their tension and that the children were not a bother, but I just squirmed and did nothing. Can you imagine this tension I felt?

It was when the older boy saw his mom bring the highchair that real Trouble began. I could tell from the look in his eyes and the reach of his hands toward the chair that he thought the chair was for him. Of course when Mom attempted to seat the younger baby in the chair, Trouble broke loose. The older boy let out a scream to high heaven and lunged toward the chair, trying to break his father's grip. He continued to scream as father unsuccessfully tried to distract him and mom unsuccessfully tried to seat baby brother in the chair. The boy's screams overpowered all other commotion in the Christmas-crowded restaurant. In fact, all other noises ceased as we all helplessly focused on the young family in our midst.

And then quietly, peacefully, unexpectedly the lady next to the family turned around, reached her arms to the screaming boy, and said, "Come on up here with me, little man. Are you gettin' no respect back there? Well, you just come on up here with me." Her face was warm and calm and safe. The boy eagerly leaned into her outstretched arms and stopped screaming. The father gratefully relaxed his grip and released his child into her arms. The tension in his face relaxed in transcendence as he helped his wife seat the younger boy in the highchair.

Tears welled unexpectedly in my eyes as this Angel crooned to the unknown child. I found myself digging into my purse for a tissue for the child's runny nose. The father and two children and the young couple smiled supportively as the proprietor's wife hurried to bring the boy a fortune cookie and Pepsi as the woman continued to talk softly. "Why, little man. Aren't you the biggest little man I ever saw! We're not gonna take this disrespect from your folks, are we? You just sit here with me and eat your cookie. My! Look at these big boots. Boots made for walking?" As the soothing voice continued, our food arrived. The boy forgot about the highchair and agreeably returned to his father to eat his egg roll and fried rice.

All of us crowded into Lucky's Egg Roll on the second Saturday of December experienced Christmas. Christmas came to us quietly, peacefully, unexpectedly in the outstretched arms of a brave lady — arms that reached out for all of us, to all of us. Arms that became Immanuel, God with us.

Immanuel, God with us. Christmas. Quietly. Peacefully. Unexpectedly. Outstretched arms.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.