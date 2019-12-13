ATU ranked No. 1 in social mobility

Arkansas Tech University is No. 1 in upward social mobility among all Arkansas higher education institutions for a sixth consecutive year.

CollegeNET's 2019 Social Mobility Index (SMI) ranks ATU No. 1 in Arkansas with an SMI score of 60.76. Every other institution in the state has a 2019 SMI score below 55.

The CollegeNET Social Mobility Index evaluates inputs such as tuition rates and the economic status of incoming students and compares them to outputs such as graduation rates and early career salaries for graduates.

"Our success in providing students with access to an improved standard of living is a credit to the culture of Arkansas Tech University," said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. "Our faculty and staff specialize in maximizing the innate grit and determination of our students by providing them with a supportive, innovative learning environment. Every student counts at ATU. That is why we are Arkansas’ leader in social mobility.”