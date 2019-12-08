Entrepreneur and author Jana Kingsford states, “Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create.” For the artist, Jeffry Cantu, this could not be more true.

The opening reception to Cantu's exhibition “Equilibrium” at Bastion Gallery, 914 Garrison Ave., in Fort Smith, is 6-10 p.m. Dec. 14. Light refreshments will be served. For those unable to attend the opening night, Bastion will also have Cantu’s exhibition on view 1-6 p.m. Dec. 15, and Dec. 21-22.

Cantu describes both himself and his artwork as spontaneous, erratic, as well as ambitious. As a veteran, the bright, bold colors of his abstracted artwork are a way for the artist to confront PTSD and overcome his traumatic life events such as previous periods of homelessness.

Cantu is a Fort Smith artist who has his artwork featured in many local exhibitions, including a group exhibition at the Van Buren Center For Art & Education, as well as the 2019 RAM Invitational “Heart of the Nation” exhibition, and a juried group show for which he won second place. The artist culminates his successful year with a solo exhibition at Bastion Gallery.

"This exhibition will be focused on equilibrium,” Cantu says. “Balance refers to how the elements of art (line, shape, color, value, space, texture, form) relate to each other within the composition in terms of their visual weight to create visual equilibrium. That is one side does not seem heavier than another. I plan for this exhibit to be very surreal, approaching balance from different time periods, prehistoric to modern.”

Bastion Gallery creates a welcoming atmosphere for the artist who was previously a volunteer for the art space.

“It’s pretty sentimental, seeing my works installed in the same place I helped exhibit other artists work,” Cantu says. “With everything that has happened in the last year, to be represented at ArtVentures in NWA, to placing [at RAM]. I’m super grateful of everyone and more confident of the future as well.”

The whimsical, woven and interlaced sculptural works of Cantu are easy to spot. Made from corn husks, bamboo and sometimes other collected materials like metal wire and colored yarn, the assemblages represent both the artists cultural identity (corn husks symbolize his Hispanic heritage) as well as the complex interconnection of humanity.

His drawings follow as similar yet more interpersonal note; they depict abstracted yet familiar subjects amidst a “beautiful chaos” of color and pattern. Cantu’s solo exhibition, poignantly titled Equilibrium will have a mixture of both mediums as well as some new and exciting works that reflect the artist’s new sense of balance.

