Typically, in December I write a column that looks back over the year and the blessings that have come. This year, I'm writing that article a month early since we are in the middle of the Thanksgiving holiday. So here goes!

This year has been another year of great blessing. As most of you know, I am the executive director of Community School of the Arts (CSA) and we are now in our fourth year. Enrollment is soaring as we have reached an all-time high of 700 students this fall. We have over 20 instructors who teach in the areas of music, theatre, dance and visual art. Of those 20, three are now full-time instructors with us.

Ms. Shannon Stoddard is our director of theatre, Mr. Ryan Gonzales is our instructor in music and theatre and creative designer for web activities and Dr. Kathleen Lavengood is our director of Strings and Suzuki String Program. I am so proud of all that our instructors are doing and thankful that we can now offer full-time teaching positions. These instructors are leading and building new programs and engaging many more students in the arts. It's a winning situation all around! Be watching as we add more full-time teachers in 2020.

CSA was once again able to offer after-school outreach programs this fall to underreached students at no cost thanks to great donors and organizations which fund the arts. We provided weekly programs to seven area schools and reached close to 150 elementary age students in choir, dance, drums and strings. The kids just finished their performances and it was a wonderful time!

There are many new programs that have begun thanks to our wonderful faculty with other programs in the works. We are so blessed in this area. And it's neat to work with a group of creative individuals who have such great ideas about how to reach young people for the arts.

CSA is also very blessed to have an incredible support staff who assists parents and kids every day. I am so thankful to them from our office administrator, Deana Griffith, to our administrative assistant, Danthea Metcalf, as well as several classroom support staff. These are the folks who keep everyone on task and all of the details in place. What a comfort they are!

We also have a tremendous CSA board who is amazing to work with. They believe in the power of the arts to impact young lives and are not afraid to tell you about it. In fact, our board is hard at work sharing with our community about all that we are doing.

I always look forward to talking about my husband, Phillip. He is the love of my life and the only man for me! I am so thankful that the Lord literally dropped him on my doorstep 17 years ago and brought him to me as my life partner. We are very blessed to be able to work together at CSA. Phillip is our director of development and loves meeting and working with people in our community.

We are also blessed with fabulous neighbors and a big, giant dog that we get to enjoy when our neighbors are away. This is quite a blessing to us because Phillip did not have a dog growing up. Ironically, his first real experience with a canine is with our 140 pound friend who follows Phillip around like a best buddy. It is the sweetest thing!

I have talked a lot about CSA because of all the great blessings that we have received. Now I want to turn to another area of my life that is so important. Phillip and I have been members at First Baptist Church for the past 16 years under Pastor Dale Thompson. This past Sunday, Brother Dale retired as pastor and this is a monumental change for us. I speak for both Phillip and I when I say thank you to Brother Dale for leading our church in a Christ-centered way, where the Bible was taught every week with great conviction. Brother Dale has truly been a pastor to Phillip and I, and we will miss him and his wonderful wife Toni. We are grateful and blessed to have been under his leadership.

As we move into the Christmas season, let me talk for a moment about the greatest gift of all. Jesus Christ came into this world to die on a cross to save each of us from our sin. Salvation, along with eternity in heaven, is open to all who turn to Christ, recognize the sin in their own life, personally ask God to forgive them of their sin and by faith accept Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. "Whosoever will call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved." I am so thankful that Brother Dale preached this every Sunday.

I made the decision to accept Christ as my savior when I was 10 and it was the most important decision I have ever made in my life. Salvation is open to all who will come by faith. It is a decision that each of us must make. God will not make it for us and He will not turn anyone away who comes to Him. That is the reason for this wonderful Christmas season.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Christmas season enjoying family and friends and making memories together!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit CSAFortSmith.org.