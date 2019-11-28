What do plantaholics do when it's rainy and cold? We go shopping, of course, in the tropical and houseplant sections at garden centers.

And now seems an ideal time to holiday shop. Actually, since the Christmas shopping madness was bumped up to the first of November, we are a little late getting started. (Remember when the Christmas shopping frenzy began the day after Thanksgiving?)

Garden centers are well-stocked, tempting us to add more and more houseplants and to gift them to relatives and friends. Some clean the air, some revive memories of happy days gone by and some are just too beautiful to resist.

So, here are a few more of the discoveries my sister Rosemary and I made during our shopping spree mentioned last week:

• Philodendron has many varieties. These vines are perfect for growing on a totem, up a trellis or in a hanging basket and offer pleasing variegated foliage, including some with extremely large, green leaves with gashes. Incidentally, in Greek, "philo" means love and "dendron" means tree.

• Anthurium is also known as tailflower, flamingo flower and laceleaf. These plants are distinctive for their multicolored spathes and red or yellow tail-like flower spikes. Anthurium is often called the world's longest blooming plant since each heart-shaped flower spike can last up to eight weeks.

• Calathea is also known as peacock plant, zebra plant or rattlesnake plant due to the markings on its wide, green, colorful leaves. It is also called "prayer plant" because the leaves fold together at night, resembling a pair of praying hands. Another name is "second chance" plant — so named because if it dries out completely, it can be cut back severely and will produce new growth.

• Chinese evergreen can have silvery-green leaves with darker dapples along the margins, medium green with bold silver markings, light green foliage with solid green margins or foliage that alternates in bands of green and silver. The long, narrow leaves can reach up to two feet long and the plants themselves typically grow one to three feet tall and equally as wide.

• Fittonia is also called mosaic or nerve plant. A low-growing creeper, fittonia is a spreading evergreen with delicately veined, deep-green leaves. Although the most popular vein color is silvery-white, other varieties sport veins in pink, white and green.

• Dieffenbachia is also called dumb cane. Popular since Victorian days, cultivars can have variegated white and green, cream and green or all-green leaves that can be speckled, splotched or loosely striped. The common name dumb cane refers to the plant's sap which can cause swelling and numbness when touched and can interfere with the ability to speak if it gets near your mouth, causing you to temporarily become mute, or "dumb."

• Schefflera is also known as umbrella plant. Most varieties have rich, glossy, oval, green leaves patterned with silver that droop gracefully from a central stalk resembling an umbrella. Other varieties feature the green leaves splashed with white, pink or red. A mature plant can have 12 to 16 leaflets from a single stalk.

• -Peperomia is also called baby rubber plant, pepper elder and radiator plant. Leaves may be textured or smooth; red, green, gray or purple; variegated, marbled or solid; large, heart-shaped or tiny. It gets its name radiator plant because it likes warm air and sunlight.

• And, of course, the Christmas cactus that blooms just in time for the holidays. If you carried yours over from last year, there are rules for getting it to bloom at the appropriate time. But if you are shopping, the growers have your covered. The hanging branches, made of flat, glossy, green segments, can grow up to 3 feet long and flowers can be red, white, yellow, pink or purple. Flowering can span several weeks and each bloom lasts several days. There is a slight difference in the leaves of the Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti.

Christmas' leaf projections are more scalloped or tear-drop shaped, while Thanksgiving's are more claw shaped along the edges. However, for most of us, if it is blooming at Christmastime, it is a Christmas cactus!

We also admired tables covered with African violets, bromeliads, begonias, crown of thorns, succulents, croton and cyclamen and even some lemon trees.

So, how many new houseplants did we bring home? We're still not telling. But with a little editing of the U.S. postal motto, we came up with a gardener's version: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night sways gardeners from their love of plants in all seasons."

Further justification comes from science-based studies that found houseplants not only brighten our surroundings but can lift our mood, boost our concentration, reduce stress, fatigue, sore throats and colds and clean our air by absorbing toxins, increasing humidity and producing oxygen.

Hope your Thanksgiving Day is filled with good food, fellowship with family and friends, football and perhaps a bit of Christmas shopping.

Next week, the topic will be: Where did autumn 2019 go?

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.