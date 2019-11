Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:



Brittney and Darel Morton of Barling, a boy, Nov. 12.



Heather and Jeremiah Wallace of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 12.



Sierra South of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 12.



Joni and Nicholas Buswell of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 12.



Jaclyn and Hayden McAfee of Alma, a girl, Nov. 13.



Joan Jamison and Dallas Ledford of Gans, a girl, Nov. 13.



Kali Younger and Caleb Oliver of Wister, a boy, Nov. 13.



Heather and Robin Tune of Mulberry, a boy, Nov. 13.



Kassandra and Raymond Waddell of Clarksville, a boy, Nov. 13.



Jennifer and William Green of Alma, a boy, Nov. 13.



Treasure Cooper and Clayton Harrison of Spiro, a girl, Nov. 13.



Ashley and David Smith of Booneville, a girl, Nov. 14.



Krystal Marsh of Greenwood, a girl, Nov. 14.



Renee and Nicholas Schelm of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 14.



Miranda and David Burgett of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 14.



Alexandria and Edward Woods of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 14.



Shasta and David Stacey of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 14.



Adalina Dill of McCurtain, a boy, Nov. 14.



Emily Rhea and Lawrence Woolsey Jr of Lavaca, a boy, Nov. 15.



Misty Pate of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 15.



Katrina Patterson and Kyle Moore of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 15.



Jessica and Kyle Sharp of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 15.



Allison and Isaac Vasquez of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 16.



Callee Donaho-Moore and Zachary Moore of Spiro, a boy, Nov. 16.



Ashley and Amos Breedlove of Roland, a girl, Nov. 16.



Angela Thompson and Abraham Ocampo of Waldron,a boy, Nov. 17.



Susan and Jordan Martin of Huntington, a boy, Nov. 18.



Ana and Kevin Sheppard of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 18.



Liliann McClain and Jason Young of Greenwood, a girl, Nov. 18.



Loran Lopez and Lance Standridge of Booneville, a boy, Nov. 18.



Alize Tucker of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 18.



Kylie and Tyler Daniels of Lavaca, a girl, Nov. 18.



Abigail and Josef Schultz of Mansfield, a girl, Nov. 18.



Selena and Tony Miranda of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 18.



Kendall and Chad Bowie of Greenwood, a girl, Nov. 18.



Lesli Guevara Guevara of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 18.



Jessica and Johnny Kimmons of Hackett, a girl, Nov. 18.



Crystal and Denton Orr of Magazine, a boy, Nov. 18.



Marriages



The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Corbin Dean, 27, and Michelle Casey, 27, both of Fort Smith.



Roy Escalante, 71, and Ruth Followill, 57, both of Sallisaw.



Aaron McAllister, 19, of Fort Smith and Rebekah Hoodenpyle, 21, of Muldrow.



John Sisemore, 30, and Tina McAnally, 23, both of Muskogee, Okla.



Terry Riley, 62, of Alma and Donna Ledbetter, 52, of Fort Smith.



Scott Armistead, 44, and Jessica Graham, 38, both of Charleston.



Anthony Merino, 25, and MacKenzie Graham, 25, both of Fort Smith.



Christopher Bunda, 42, and Krystal Constable, 43, both of Fort Smith.



Blake Brown, 27, and Brooklyn Deal, 23, both of Fort Smith.



Rodney Register, 58, and Tammy Markum, 45, both of Fort Smith.



Talisha Neeley, 26, of Barling and Clarissa Slate, 28, of Greenwood.



Jeremy Corley, 28, of Fort Smith and Jordana Leupold, 21, of Salladasburg, Pa.



Hai Nguyen, 30, and Thanh Tran, 29, both of Fort Smith.



The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Joseph Salsman, 22, and Alicia Smith, 21, both of Van Buren.



Alan Morgan, 51, of Van Buren and Shannan Walker, 35, of Rudy.



Joel Kirkland, 24, and Logan Moore, 24, both of Rogers.



Christian Nelson, 31, and Kaelyn Box, 24, both of Mountainburg.



Travis Mailand, 45, and Kristeen King, 31, both of Alma.



Ryan Spencer, 24, and Chloe Jay, 21, both of Chester.



Jacob Hopkins, 27, and Loren Lale, 21, both of Van Buren.



Quinea Minton Jr., 57, and Karen Baker, 60, both of Little Rock.



Wilfredo Vasquez, 41, and Yessenia Renderos, 43, both of Van Buren.



David Parnell, 25, and Makenzie Glassco, 22, both of Van Buren.



Benjamin Hollen, 31, and Christal Anderson, 29, both of Van Buren.



Michael Hendricks, 61, and Kimberly Shankle, 46, both of Van Buren.