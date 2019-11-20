Wednesday

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.net or call (479) 926-1951.

Network of Executive Women: Meets at 7:30 a.m. at River City Deli, 7320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Community Bible Study: Meets at 9 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Alma Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club 299er Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Open Studio (Artist Demo-1st Wed; Artist Talk-2nd Wed; Live Model-3rd Wed; Group Critique-4th Wed): Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Dallas Branch, 8100 Dallas St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 484-5650.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Ralph’s Pink Flamingo, 2801 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Emmy’s German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Civitan Club: Meets at noon Wednesday at Creekmore Park Community Center, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call Lacey Klemm at (501) 209-0556.

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N Broadway St., Poteau.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

Bridges of River Valley: Meets at 5:30 pm. at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

