TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, Montana was admitted as the 41st U.S. state.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States, defeating Richard Nixon.

In 2002, the U.N. Security Council unanimously voted to give Iraq a "final opportunity" to disarm.

In 2004, U.S. and Iraqi troops launched a successful siege of the city of Fallujah, an insurgent stronghold.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Edmond Halley (1656-1742), astronomer/mathematician; Bram Stoker (1847-1912), author; Margaret Mitchell (1900-1949), author; Christiaan Barnard (1922-2001), surgeon; Bonnie Raitt (1949- ), musician; Kazuo Ishiguro (1954- ), author; Michael Nyqvist (1960-2017), actor; Gordon Ramsay, (1966- ), chef; Parker Posey (1968- ), actress; David Muir (1973- ), TV journalist; Tara Reid (1975- ), actress; Bucky Covington (1977- ), singer; Jessica Lowndes (1988- ), actress; Giancarlo Stanton (1989- ), baseball player.

TODAY'S FACT: The synthetic element roentgenium (atomic number 111), was named after physicist Wilhelm Roentgen, who discovered X-rays on this day in 1895.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, Frank Robinson of the American League's Baltimore Orioles became the first person to win MVP honors from both baseball leagues. He had been named MVP in the National League in 1961 with the Cincinnati Reds.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Apologies, once postponed, become harder and harder to make, and finally impossible." — Margaret Mitchell, "Gone With the Wind"

TODAY'S NUMBERS: 43 and 70 — ages of John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump when they won their respective presidential elections, making them the youngest and oldest elected presidents in U.S. history.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).