The Community School of the Arts will present "Frozen, JR!" at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. This preview show of will be performed by the Community School of the Arts Children’s Theatre. Join Anna, Elsa and all your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as "Love Is An Open Door," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and "Let It Go," as well as new songs from the Broadway production.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s programs or events, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.