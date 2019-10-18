The hours immediately following the end of the school day are the “prime time for juvenile crime,” when young people are likeliest to be involved in criminal activity — which is why investing in high-quality after-school programs is crucially important for putting kids on the right track for success in life.

That’s the top-line message from a new report, titled “From Risk to Opportunity: Afterschool Programs Keep Kids Safe When Juvenile Crime Peaks,” released Wednesday by the nonpartisan law-enforcement organization Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, a membership group comprised of more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors across the country, advocating for evidence-based solutions that improve the lives of kids while reducing crime and making communities safer, a news release states.

The release of the new helps set the stage for the national “Lights On Afterschool” planned Oct. 24. Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, more than a million people across the country will take part in over 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events, the release states. Little Rock Police Chief and Fight Crime: Invest in Kids member Keith Humphrey will attend the Lights On Afterschool event in Little Rock. The Arkansas Out of School Network will host its annual advocacy day on Thursday as well, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign a proclamation in support of the event.

The report released Wednesday spotlights research showing the impact of after-school programs on improving public safety through reduced crime, increasing student academic performance, and saving taxpayer dollars, among other positive outcomes, the release states.

The report details an analysis of FBI and local law enforcement data on school-day crime rates for youth in 46 states. The analysis found that a majority of states for which data was available saw juvenile crime spike during the after-school hours from 2-6 p.m., including in Arkansas. About 25 percent of all juvenile crime on those days occurring during the hours following the last school bell, the release states.

"We’ve come a long way toward boosting access to afterschool programs but there’s still too many kids that don’t have access to these crime fighting initiatives. This report has a real chance to highlight this pressing public safety issue," Humphrey says in the release.

Arkansas’ kids are among the more than 11 million children nationwide who still find themselves in an environment devoid of adult supervision during the after-school hours. In all, 13 percent of children in Arkansas are unsupervised after school, the release continues.

The research in the report makes a case for the positive impact of high-quality after-school programs, which can provide a range of benefits to participating young people, including homework help, mentors, healthy snacks and meals, computer programming, opportunities to think critically, collaborate, and communicate with peers and adults, job and college readiness, sports and fitness activities, robotics, art, dance and music, and opportunities for hands-on, team-based learning.

Data support the effectiveness of high-quality afterschool programs. Examples include an examination of a program in Texas offered through 21st Century Learning Centers funding, the only federal funding source for programs that serve high-poverty schools, and enabling communities to create and shape after-school programs uniquely suited to their kids. The Texas program showed improved standardized test scores and reduced absenteeism among participating students.

These findings are consistent with an analysis of dozens of 21st CCLC afterschool programs across the country, the release states. This analysis of 68 different programs found that participants scored better on state math and reading achievement tests, earned better grades and had better school-day attendance.

But the benefits of high-quality after-school programs even go beyond in-school performance. Research on other programs found participants were less likely to use drugs and alcohol, and less likely to become involved in crime, the release states.

“This vitally important new report is a powerful endorsement of afterschool programs from the law enforcement community. Law enforcement leaders from coast to coast recognize that investing in afterschool programs today is essential to our safety and security tomorrow,” Jodi Grant, executive director of the Afterschool Alliance, says in the release. “This new report shows conclusively that the hours between 2 and 6 p.m., when schools are closed but many parents are still on the job, are prime time for juvenile crime. So, if we are serious about reducing juvenile crime, victimization and delinquency, keeping our streets and communities safe, and putting youth on the path to becoming responsible, successful adults, we will increase funding for afterschool programs. Every student needs the chance to learn and grow, in a safe, supervised environment, after the school day ends.”