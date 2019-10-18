The Batchelor Family to perform at Calvary Baptist

Calvary Baptist Church, 2301 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith, will host The Batchelor Family, an anointed Southern gospel music group, in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday. The event is free and the public is welcome.

For information, visit batchelorfamilyministries.com or call (918) 721-1606.

Evangel Temple to present 'Heaven or Hell'

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., will host its 26th annual "Heaven or Hell" drama Friday through Sunday nightly at 7 p.m. The event is free, and the public is welcome. The drama consists of live drama and filmed scenes throughout Fort Smith.

This Sunday, Pastor Don’s message is titled “Confession is Good for the Soul” from Daniel chapter 12. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.

For information, call (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingEt.com.

Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church to host Chris Scott

Brother Chris Scott will preach at 6 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse Church, 15519 Hill St. in Cameron. The public is invited to attend. For information, call (918) 721-4302.

Poteau Methodist Church to host fall festival

Poteau First United Methodist Church will host a fall festival at its Christian Family Life Center, corner of Rogers and Harper, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1. A luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, assorted desserts and more. Luncheon cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

A bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a quilt drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Vendors and door prizes will be available.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.