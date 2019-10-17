Western Arkansas Ballet will host its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea event from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St. Those attending can join their favorite characters from "The Nutcracker." The event will include lunch, desserts and snacks, as well as "The Nutcracker" and Christmas crafts. Children also can take photos with the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and other cast members of "The Nutcracker." Tickets are $30 per person or $290 for a table for eight and can be purchased through Nov. 11 at WaBallet.org.

The event is held in conjunction with WAB's performance of "The Nutcracker," which will be staged at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are $15 for children and students with ID and $25 for adults. "The Nutcracker" tickets can be purchased through Oct. 28 at WaBallet.org.

Visit the Western Arkansas Ballet Facebook page for information.