The annual Spaghetti Supper and Pie Auction Benefit will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alma Boys and Girls Club, 410 E. Main St. All proceeds benefit the Alma Community Outreach Center.

Plates are $5 for adults and $2 for children 10 and under. For information, call Sharrion Rogers at (479) 262-3600; Rick Wilson at (479) 926-9614; or Ann Davis at (479) 632-3145.