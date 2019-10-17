Reservations are now being accepted for the fifth annual Christmas Lights Tour Bus event, which will take place Dec. 6. Those attending will load a bus at 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4900 Rogers Ave., No. 1, with the bus set to leave at 1 p.m. Passengers will travel to Tulsa and Muskogee to enjoy more than 2 million Christmas lights at RhemaBible College in Tulsa and Honor Heights Park in Muskogee, Okla. The event will include a meal at Millers Amish Restaurant in Chouteau, Oklahoma, as well as shopping at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.

Tickets are $69 and can be purchased by calling (479) 883-8131.