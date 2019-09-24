If one asks Claire Kolberg, she will say the act of seeing and hearing a top-tier band without a cover charge is an unbeatable way to spend a few hours.

Scheduled to be held Oct. 7-12 in and near downtown Fort Smith, the fifth edition of The Unexpected will feature a variety of solo musical performers and bands, as well as various art-related activities, said Kolberg, who is director for The Unexpected.

These musicians, singers and songwriters, who will include Radney Foster, the Elton John Tribute, Roxy Roca, Oreo Blue, JD Clayon, Tom Echols, AKeem Kemp, Ben Miller Band, Me Like Bees and others, will help make this year's festival a memorable gathering to celebrate music, artistic visions and more via their free performances, she said.

"With the addition of music to The Unexpected, we can continue our mission of bringing free and accessible programs to the community," Kolberg said. "It's an indicator that we, as a region, are embracing art and music, culture and diversity."

The bands will perform in various venues in downtown Fort Smith. Following is a list of some of the performers; a full list can be found at UnexpectedFS.com/event-check:

• Escape Tones — 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Garrison Commons, 913 Garrison Ave.

• Roxy Roca — 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Rib Room, 424 Garrison Ave.; and 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at La Huerta Mexican Restaurant, 400 Garrison Ave.

• Tom Echols — 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at 801 Media Cener at 5 Star, 100 N. A St.

• Ben Miller Band — 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at La Huerta Mexican Restaurant.

• Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo — 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Old Town, 503 Garrison Ave.

• Elton John Tribute — 9 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.

• The Juice — Midnight Oct. 12 at Arlie Mucks, 803 Garrison Ave.

• Akeem Kemp — 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave.

• Monk is King — Midnight Oct. 11 at Arlie Mucks.

• The Damn Neighbors — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Harr's Downtown, 509 Garrison Ave.

• Radney Foster — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the 801 Media Center at 5 Star.

• Oreo Blue — 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Old Town, 503 Garrison Ave.

• Me Like Bees with JD Clayton Band — 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.

All of those scheduled to perform will bring something "unique" to The Unexpected, Kolberg said. The concerts will be "an ideal" time for music fans to catch up with some of their favorite acts and be introduced to new music, she said.

"We're thrilled to partner with local venues and to bring bands that help contribute to our vibrant downtown," Kolberg said.