Judge Jim Spears will hold a presentation and signing for his book, “Yearning to Breathe Free: A Judicial History of the Cuban Relocation Project Fort Chaffee, Arkansas 1980-‘82,” on Sunday during Clayton Conversations at the Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. The book chronicles Spears' experience as an adjunct federal public defender for the Cuban Relocation Project at Fort Chaffee from September 1980 through February 1982.

Refreshments will be served at 1 p.m., followed by the program at 1:30 p.m. A $10 donation is required to attend; members of the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation attend free. For information, call (479) 783-3000.