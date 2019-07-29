Monday

Ellig-Stoufer American Legion Post 31: Meets at 7 a.m. at 4901 Midland Blvd. for coffee and donuts. All veterans welcome. A $1 donation is requested to cover costs.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Story Time Featuring Young Actors Guild's "Curious George, The Golden Meatball": Meets at 10 a.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Call (479) 785-0405.

Laptime Story Time (0-24 months): Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

Summer Movies: Begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Maker Monday: Catapults: Meets 2-3 p.m. at the Dallas Street Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St. Call (479) 484-5650.

Teen Lounge: Special Effects Makeup Workshop: Meets 2-3 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 434-6285 or email TWilson@RecoveryHHI.org.

Step In Time Dance Class: Beginner West Coast Swing dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Cha Cha lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

VFW Post 1322: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren. Call Todd Willey at (479) 857-6069. Ladies Auxiliary meets at same time and place; call Renee Mansfield at (479) 208-2702.

St. Anne’s Society bingo fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St. Proceeds go to help those in need.

