The Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., invites children and their families to celebrate a “Universe of Stories” on Tuesday with a universe of arts and crafts. Stop by this open-house-style event anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. for an opportunity to make a variety of space-themed crafts to take home.

For information on this or any or the library’s free programs or events, call (479) 783-0229, or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.