Names of Note

Sydney Kupers of Van Buren recently accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She is a student at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and a graduate of Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith. NSCS is an honors organization that provides career and graduate school connections, leadership and service experiences, practical and skills-based content and more.

Ethan Williams of Greenwood recently was awarded the Daggs Memorial Hard Hat scholarship in honor of Alfred and Sarah Daggs. This is the fourth year of the award, presented to a hard-working Greenwood baseball player. Williams plans to enroll at the University of Arkansas and major in nursing.

The following students recently graduated from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia: William Underwood of Fort Smith; Cameron Ulmer, Misty Oglesby, Michelle Cox, Jamie Grasman, Jerusha Tedder and Emilee Johnson, all of Mena; Kandace Handy of Poteau; and Clarke Henson of Van Buren.

Alisha Medlock of Fort Smith recently was named to the dean's list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, for the spring 2019 semester.

The following area students recently were named to the chancellor's list at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the spring 2019 semester: Betsy Harvel of Booneville; Hannah Krehbiel, Christopher Lewis and Mayra Orozco, all of Fort Smith; Jasmine Wilhelm of Ratcliff; and Dalissa Barentine of Van Buren.

Paige Beachy, Hannah Coffman and Kayla Curry, all of Fort Smith, recently were named to the dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield for the spring 2019 semester.

The following area students have committed to attend the 40th Arkansas Governor's School on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville from July 7-Aug. 3: London Blackwell, Elysia Crawford, Dax Driggs, Martin Dyer, David George, Logan Ingram, Rylee Lewis, Kassidy Llemit, Paul Needham, Emily Norton, Kailee Osborne, Lily Parker, Luke Pitts, Winter Recinos, Mason Walker and Kelby Willhite, all of Alma High School; Hadley Medlock of Alma, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts; Cassian Jennings, Baylee Keck and Antania Riley, all of the Future School of Fort Smith; Madison Blevins of Greenwood High School; Liberty Cooley of Ozark High School; and Maria Cruz, Tyler Lemley, Lynnlee Mitchell, McKenna Montez, Allysa Pajarillo, Astrid Rodriguez, Jaci Six, Isabelle Vatthanatham, Sean Walters, Devin Yocum and Daniel Zelaya, all of Van Buren High School.

The following area students recently were named to the dean's list at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith for the spring 2019 semester: Makenzie Appleton, Charlene Becker, Hannah Belt, Jordan Blackman, Landon Burch, Andrew Carlson, Anna Chapen, Jacob Chapen, Alison Cholousky, Rachel Churchill, Georgia Crawford, Michael Dahlem, Rebecca Drummonds-McLaughlin, Samantha Fuerst, Taryn Fuerst, Alexis Garretson, Hayden Hall, Tiffany Harvin, Emilee Hatwig, Elsa Howard, Sean Howard, Carsyn Jones, Eddie Jones, Shelby Kordsmeier, Reed Langdon, Jake Marrs, Kyle McDonald, Brayden McKeown, Clayton McMurray, Madison Medlock, Khristopher Miller, Nova Morro, Courtney Oliver, April Peters, Hannah Peters, Megan Renfro, Hunter Rhoads, Allison Robbins, Emilee Rogers, Katelyn Smith, Stephanie Stites, William Thomasson, Juan Velazquez, Michael Warth and Kaitlin Williams, all of Alma; Telissa Logan of Arkoma; Billy Anderson, Stephen Bell, Karman Biggs, Fawn Damron, Ashley Goss, Elizabeth Gramlich, Timothy Harvey, Ashleigh Hattaway, Ramona Humphrey, Brittany Lamb, Caroline Langham, Erika Maxwell, Christopher Mizell, Mary Roberts, Paige Smith Rachel Tanner, Duc Tran, Tyler Traylor and Allison Wrenfrow, all of Barling; Kinley Barron, Darby Beason, Alexis Danekas, Kaitlynn Davis, Sara Earnhart, Hannah Evans, Tiffany Jeffcoat, Daisy Lear, Ashlyn Parker, Jacob Parnell, Mariah Reagan, Jessica Rice, Justin Shackleford, Darian Simmons, Alexa Taylor, Riley Taylor, Olivia Tomlin and Carley Wooldridge, all of Booneville; Coty Atkins, Madison Landers, Susan Smith and Brenna Stone, all of Cameron; Summer Bentley, Christian Miller, Karson Ramirez, Caeleigh Smith and Patience Wise, all of Cedarville; Artie Smith of Central City; Connor Bell-Whitburn, Kaitlyn Carty, Katrina Fisher, Kaylen Hamilton, Phillip Hampton, Micayla Howe, Ryan Keener, Ashley McElroy, Garrett Phillips, Morgan Prescott, Eran Robertson, Payton Scott, Johnathon Singleton, Alice Staggs and Sandra Torkelson, all of Charleston; Chantz Miller, Ler Paw and Samantha Sampley, all of Clarksville; Makayla Amos, Trenity Myers and Xitlaly Pina, all of Dyer; Alyssa Adair, Mitchell Adkins, Andraea Aguilera, Ariana Allard, Luis Alves Andrade, RJ Angcon, Arleen Atanacio, Halid Avdic, Alex Avillion, Shalyn Avita-Shore, Jody Barbaree, Samantha Barnett, Destinee Barnum, Vanessa Barragan, Edgar Barroso, Kyle Bates, Rylen Baxter, Gregory Bearden, Jordan Bedford, Cassandra Bell, Mercedes Bell, Ethan Benjamin, Sidney Bieker, Claire Birkhead, Kaylee Birkner, Meredith Blevins, Nathaniel Boitel, Timothy Bond, Fatima Bonilla, Alycia Boravong, Lyndsey Bowman, Delaney Bradley, Amanda Brown, MaKaia Brown, Hieu Bui, Tori Buie, Bella Buie-Bottoms, Jacob Burch, Kelsey Burch, Marion Burris, Thomas Butler, Sara Byford, Raymond Cabarcas, Corinna Campbell-Green, Shanna Carney, Terry Cecil, Lucas Chanthaboun, Miguel Chavez, Arthur Chavis, Krystal Cheyney, Cameron Chronister, Yoona Chun, Alina Chuong, Gabrielle Coleman, Jerica Collins, Maria Colorado, Vickie Cone, Emily Connelly, Jake Conner, Berkley Cooper, Emily Cooper, Lauren Cordell, Allison Costa, Haven Cox, Daylee Creel, Abigail Crickenberger, Regan Crowder, Jessica Cummings, Cortnie Cunningham, Taylor Daggett, Jordan Dart, Scott David, Julia Davis, Juwann Davis, Silena De La Paz, Hannah Deaver, Michael Deel, Savannah Denton, Carolina Diaz, Crystal Diaz, Maureen Didion, McKala Dillard, Sara Dillon, Nickolas Dominguez, Samuel Donaldson, Melissa Dunn, Hugh East, Tori Easton, Ethan Eddleman, Alexa Edmonds, Colby Edwards, Michaele Edwards, Shamika Edwards, Megan Eppinette, Julianne Fenby, Adalberto Fernandez, Jaquelin Fernandez, Hector Figueroa, Renae Fisher, Samantha Fisher, Eric Flores, Herbert Flores, Ashley Floyd, Amy Franco, Lindsey Franklin, Jessica Frazier, Kacey Frederick, Shelly Freeman, Sarah Freeny, Emily French, Vannety Fuentes, Martin Funmaker, Coleman Gann, Estefani Garcia Carcamo, Paulina Garcia Zavala, Channa Gardenhire, Caleb Garner, Kellie Garner, Kippin Garner, Trynt Gaston, Jasandra Gil, Kirby Gilliam, Chasity Gilyard, Andrea Gomez, Isamar Gonzalez, Julio Gonzalez, Casey Goodson, Cassie Graham, Jayden Gray, Matthew Greeff, Chelsea Gregory, Kaitlyn Griffith, Natasha Guel, Diana Guerrero, Valerie Gutierrez, Bao Ha, Paul Hackbarth, Kahlan Halleran, Mackenzie Hamilton, Rachael Hamrick, Brock Harper, Sarah Harrington, Austin Harrison, Shelby Hartmeier, Kayla Hawk, Santana Haynes, Natasha Heath, William Heaton, Elham Hejaz, Adriana Hernandez, Ana Hernandez, Daniela Hernandez, Gabriella Hernandez Donato, Christa Hibbs, Hope Hickman, Joseph Higginbotham, Kayla Hipp, Quy Ho; Lauren Hodges, Madison Hoelzeman, Claire Hollenbeck, Mary Honeycutt, Schuyler Hout, April Huffman, Han Huynh, Zachary Inthisone, Sydney Jacimore, Noah Jackson, Candace Janders, Hannah Jenkins, Harrison Jenkins, Charles Jett, Trystan Johnson, Abigail Jones, Jonathan Jones, L'Jesstin Jones, Cesar Juarez, Karla Juarez, Sean Jurczyk, Stephanie Jurczyk, Dakotah Kelley, Jennifer Kelly, Joseph Kersh, Amanda Key, Colton Key, Gunner Labyer, Ryan Lam, Grace Lambert, Raymundo Lara, Claire Latta, Sasha Lawson, Amy Le, Jeffrey Le, Thi Le, Jana Leeper, Kayla Lekdavanh, Cheyenne Leonard, Brenda Lewis, Janiah Lewis, Tyler Limore, Solomon Lisk, Helen Lively, Stephen Lively, Rachael Long, Jeason Lopez, Mason Love, Lauren Luginbill, Natasha Luong, Jacqueline Lyle, Tanner Lynch, Katelyn Lyons, David MacVittie, Juan Maciel, Luther Mackey, Celia Mangione, Sarah Mann, Brigham Martin, Ezra Martin, Jacob Martin, Summer Martin, Brittany Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Guadalupe Martinez, Maria Martinez, Mario Martinez, Stefi Masalawala, Hannah Mask, Erica Matamoros, Randall Mattox, Arron McAllister, Alexandria McAvoy, Makayla McCarthy, Tarnell McCray, Tiarra McDonald, Taylor McIlroy, Angie Mejia, Charles Melby, Andrea Menza, Lauren Merrell, Safa Mian, Casey Miller, Emily Mills, Cydney Miner, Carrie Mize, Hailee Molton, Casandra Montebello, Marco Monterroza, Zabdiel Montes, Scott Montgomery, Mary Moore, Mikayla Moore, Jadan Morland, Brandi Morrison, Abigail Morrow, Jennifer Moua, Shawn Mowdy, Golden Mulkey, Mathi Murali, Julio Murcia, Luis Murcia, Taylor Naegle, Miriam Newton, Talisha Newton, Bachhao Nguyen, Evy Nguyen, Harry Nguyen, Kevin Nguyen, Kimthoa Nguyen, Maria Nguyen, Tam Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Elizabeth Noess, Keesler Nye, Rachel O'Brien, Patrick Oetzel, Katie Ogdon, Jacob Oliver, Tara Oliver, Leslie Oregon, Issa Ortiz, Meagan Pabis, Lauren Panneton, Ayla Parvu, Payal Patel, Mason Patterson, Ross Payne, Alexis Peregrino, Enrique Perez, Patricia Perez, Thalia Perez, Taylor Petrey, Serina Phakhamvilay, Miranda Pham, Nhi Pham, Nhu Pham, Samantha Pham, Anna Phan, Carol Phan, Kevin Phommaha, Alexis Phongsavanh, Andrew Phothirath, Amber Pickel, Alyssa Joy Pineda, Jared Poe, Eryn Pool, Carissa Pope, Mark Pozada, Emmanuel Quarshie, Rebekah Quick, Denise Quirarte, Michael Railey, Catherine Rains, Merary Ramirez, Lisset Ramirez Perez, Katie Rauch, Cristina Recinos, Karly Reid, Christopher Releford, Johnny Resendiz, Stefany Rivera, Samantha Robison, Stephen Robison, Allison Rogers, Ashley Rolen, Destiny Rolen, Taylor Roman, Brandon Romero, Briley Rosamond, Tavian Ross, Zachary Roy, Brittany Rudick, Rabia Sajjad, Isandra Saldivar, Jose Sanchez, Roxana Sanchez, Michael Sandifer, James Sangster, Mason Sayers, A. Sayvongsa, Jeremy Scallions, Callie Scherrey, Nathan Scott, Jackalynn Self, Timi Sengsouriya, Sonali Shah, Eileene Sharma, Kamsy Sheets,Megan Shipp, Jordanna Shotzman, Miriam Shure, Tucker Siddons, Yolanda Simpkins, Kaitlyn Slater, *Savannah Slayline Varner, Chase Smallwood, Kennedie Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Ryan Smith, William Smith, Linda Somphou, Megan Sonnenmoser, Jennifer Souvandy, Shelly Sparrow, Dorde Stojanovic, Breanna Stoufer, David Strang, Kelley Struble, Jessica Tagle, Niko Tagle, Sean Tait, Megan Taylor, Emily Tedder, Cherokee Dawn Tenario, Alesha Thach, Allison Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Kayla Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Jennifer Tipton, Jada Toney, Lucrecia Torres, Brandi Tran, Brandon Tran, Martin Tran, Phillip Tran, Tena Tran, Timothy Trotter, Ashlee Turner, Johnathan Tutt; Danielle Vandervort; Daisy Vargas; Rudy Vasquez; *Randy Vickers; Ruth Victoriano; Sidney Vincent; *Emily Vines; *Hannah Vines; Amber Walker; Angelin Walker; Brett Walker, Christina Walrod, Fayonna Warr, Selina Weber-Lindecker, Brayden Whalen, Ryan Whatcott, Mason Wight, Kara Willbanks, Chris Willhite, Tristan Williams, Leah Willis, Haylie Wilson, Hayden Woodhull, Domenishia Woolfolk, Courtney Yandell, Mai Yee Yang, Raefa Yasin, Sharuq Yasin, Sasha Yedrysek, Annalee York, Shonda Young, Taylor Young, Brandon Yowell, Rodolfo Zapata, Guadalupe Zepeda, Mary Zuerker and Marikela Zuniga, all of Fort Smith; Diana Woolworth of Gans; Katelynn Hubler and Alexis Huckbay, both of Gore; Alec Armstrong, Spencer Atchley, Peyton Bader, Raydell Barbry, Nicholas Barnett, Savannah Boerjan, Jessica Bradshaw, Melinda Branum, Alicia Brautigan, Blake Burroughs, Madison Cantrell, Alexis Castillow, David Chavez, Savannah Coggins, Esme Collins, Mikaela Colvin, Tammy Conrow, Luke Cravey, Abigail Dewater, Alexandria Dormois, Pierce Evans, Mattison Fancher, Gabriel Fletcher, Nathanael Fox, Chris Gorgas, Melissa Green, Mckenzie Grimes, Alexis Groves, Sarah Harris, Hannah Hayden, Allyson Heathcott, Abbie Heissler, William Herrel, Mackinley Heydenreich, Kaitlyn Hicks, Kathryn Horn, Emma Hunt, Alexandria Inman, Bryan Jackson, Dana Jarrell, Amber Johnson, Kathryn Keller, Emily Kittle, Cody Koch, Kaleigh Krimmel, Jonathan Lamb, Samantha Lewis, Miranda Luke, Hayla May, Toni McDonald, Kaitlyn Mikles, Tatum Munoz, Lorin Nhongvongsithi, Sonia Niles, Ryan Ohm, Jeffery Oxford, Sydney Parker, Lane Paul, Samantha Pettit, Madison Pfeifer, Taylor Phillips, Faith Preston, Allison Primm, Danielle Randolph, Linda Ritter, Darby Rohrer, Taylor Ross, Tabitha Simmons, Emily Smith, Erika Smith, Katelyn Smith, Garrett Spain, Madalyn Steward, James Stewart, Joshua Synoground, Sandra Taylor, Adam Toland, Sheldon Vargas, Elizabeth Vecera, Steven West, David White, Hannah Whitlock, Crystal Williams, Darian Wilson, Roxanna Wylie, Mark Zietlow and Carley Zirbel, all of Greenwood; Victoria Amonsin, Ashley Banos, Jessica Caple, Isabella Davis, Kirk Duboise, Kiersten Long, Luke McDonald, Emily Molina, Lea Sappington and Rachel Wilbanks, all of Hackett; Weibin Lin, Elizabeth Maxwell, Parnie Oudomparamy and Haley Taylor, all of Hartford; Ramiro Cruz, Laura Fischer and Abigail McGarrah, all of Heavener; Ryan Blackford, Karissa Cole, Tiffany Cooksey, Amber Hall, Hannah Harrison, Kathryn Harrison, Katie Johnson, Kaitlyn Lichti, Christina Manasco, Destiny Mantooth, Koby McDonald, Megan McGee, Joseph Melton, Brittany Mize, Amanda Moreton, Megan Moudy, Breanna Noble, Samantha Puckett, Shayla Smithson, Meagen Spicer and Alexander Woods, all of Lavaca; Adison Bennett, Alisa Green and Aaron Toland, all of Magazine; Hannah Brown, Brandi Heydenreich, Bethany Hinkle, Richard Lodge, Bryan Myers, July Parish, Hayden Rose, Amie Winers and Der Xiong, all of Mansfield; Eden Barney, Christopher Brown, Dylan Deramus, Morgan Fagan, Destiny Hansen, Dana Hart, Audrey Martin, Madison Pettigrew, Ciarra Ryan, Kensie Sawyer and Caroline Singleton, all of Mena; Lauren Becker, Jennifer Burcham, Codee Earnhart, Madison Foster, Alisha Friskey, Zion Hernandez, Autumn McKenzie, Timmery Nichols, Joseph Rupp, Victoria Turner and Keith Wright, all of Mountainburg; Jacob Edge, Tristan Harris, Brianna McBee, Clinton McBee, Evan Merritt, Tucker Phelps and Breanna Vest, all of Mulberry; Jordan Aikey, Emily Bedford, Kaitlin Butler, Brandi Christenberry, Logan Coatney, Amanda Creekmore, Sasha Davis, Ashtyn Dean, Cade Floyd, Joshua Freeman, Jason Glover, Jordan Hardwick, Brittany Hollis, Braden Likens, Gregory Lowe, Marissa Mason, Miles Mason, Alana Matheny, Beau Morton, Elliot Nemeth, Mackenzie O'Kelley, Kristen Phillips, Jesse Ruiz, Harleigh Sharp, Seth Sifuentes, Joshua Smith, Lindee Smith and Sarah Stratmann, all of Muldrow; Leslie Allred, Alexis Blanscet, Raymond Boston, Christine Dwyer, Selena Ellison, Zoey Gilbreth, Jessica Hall, Molly Musick, Alexas Nichols, Holly Parrish, Larissa Patterson, Isaiah Powers, Malorie Radley, Isabella Schlicker and Tatum Willhite, all of Ozark; Jesse Jones, Laura Jones, Shirley Jones, Skyler Rietman, Tabitha Seamans, Carrie Stanford, Smart Vang, Bethany Warrington Hannah Warrington and Allison Weaver, all of Paris; Jacob Cox, Dalton Crowson, Zachary Duke, Jordan Francis, Amy Galvan, Faith Hicks, Caleb Hobday, Ashley Janas, Kelsey Karl, Brittany Limbocker, Paige Lokey and Ronald Smith, all of Pocola; Devin Anderson, Bailee Bates, Mercedes Cantu, Presley Flanagan, Kayla Franks, Davis Grantham, Andrew Greutman, Ashley Hill, Katie Redhage, Mikalyn Reif, Victoria Roe, Chloee Rolens, Cale Smith, Hanna Smith, Isaac Stacy, Brandon Stone, Jackson Webster, Ashley Williams and Cailey Yochum, all of Poteau; Misty Bynum, Oscar Gomez, Parker Gray, Talye Jetton, Jailen Jones-Youngblood, Dirk Peasley, Rebecca Strong and Bailey Wright, all of Roland; Matthew Bridges, Lari Cox, Kallie Dean, Zachery Goodlin, Brooklyn Hardcastle, Julie Marshell, Dalton Norris, Cameron Owens, Dazey Parker, Landon Turner and Joshua Wherry, all of Rudy; Ethan Brooks, Olivia Coulter, Claire Craghead, Alexis Davis, Chelsey Gardenhire, Nicole Gish, Rebecca Greer, Tyler Haddox, Blake Karr, Jessica Magie, Logan Parks, Jordan Richards, Sarah Trotter, Mayra Valdivia, Brandi Webb, Brandon Whitekiller and Jacen Williams, all of Sallisaw; Jennie Carr and Aaron Oldham, both of Scranton; Hannah Gilliam, Tillie Harrison, Maggie Henson, Anna Mangham, Morgan Shaw and Amber Stites, all of Spiro; Paigelynn Church, Madison Gilmore, Isaac Goodman, Brittany Huggins and Mary Rust, all of Stigler; Kristina Kohler and Jennifer Lee, both of Subiaco; Jocelyn Acosta, Martiny Aphay, Madison Armer, Cole Ashton, Lesly Ayala, Shawn Baker, Jake Ball, Londan Barlow, Allison Bartley, Christopher Bell, Steven Bosley, Chase Brandenburg, Kaiya Breeden-Rogers, Jacob Burton, Stacie Bynum, Alberto Cabrera-Leon, Connor Catron, Tiffany Chenault, Heather Clark, Sean Cline, Kristy Cockrell, Shayna Collie, William Collins, Joshua Coombes, Jaelyn Cooper, Nancy Corona, Melissa Cristee, Shelby Dahlem, Destiny Davis, Faith Davis, Matthew Davis, Summer Dickens, Taylor Domingos, Ty Dunn, Jerrica Dutton, Daniel Edmonds, Justin Edwards, Kelsey Estrada, Jessica Farney, James Felton, Jamie Fore, Hailey Foreman, Madison Fouts, Carter Freeze, Danielle French, Adam Fudge, Timothy Gammill, Mauricio Garcia, Diana Garcia-Becerra, Markie Garner, Leslie Gaston, Catherine Gonzalez, Cecilia Gonzalez, Maycee Grebe, Brandi Gurule, Tanner Hampton, Tyler Hampton, Kelly Hardy, Haley Harwood, Joseph Harwood, Ashley Heckard, Andrew Hernandez, Josue' Hernandez, Maelle Hernandez, Jeffrey Holman, Lacy Hosier, Alexis Inthavong, Megan Irons, Jennifer James, Philip Jansen, Charissa Johnson, Ashlea Joyce, Adysen Kelley, Rhett Kelley, Kyle Kelly, Dalton Kesner, Brodie Kneeland, William Koleszar Catherine Leimberg, Payton Likens, Katelynn Lindley, Kristina Long, Fernando Lopez, Michael Lopez, Sage Mackin, Timothy Maness, Dylan Mason, Brooklynn Massey, Honey Matevia, Cierra McAfee, Nicholas McKinney, Michael McKown, Briana McLain, Ashleigh Miller, Anthony Ming, Allison Mooney, Bailie Murphy, Christina Neblick, Logan Needham, John Newsom, Jenny Nguyen, Rebecca Orellana, Anna Parvu, Emilie Payne, Leah Peach, Courtney Pixley, Stephanie Porter, Gabriel Priddy, Alexis Qualls, Juan Ramirez-Leon, Heather Redding, Lauren Richardson, Ann Ritter, Jeffry Rivas Canas, Alissa Robberson, Devin Rogers, Isaiah Russell, Aaron Saltsman, Irasema Sandoval, Mallory Scherrey, Eric Shavrnoch, Kassie Short, Shandi Siler, Zachary Siler, Matthew Simpson, Andrew Sivilay, Brandon Smith, Meagan Smith, Callie Spahn, Cynthia Steed, Mallory Stephenson, Letha Stewart, Perrin Stufflebeam, Tyler Teague, Debbie Temal, Carrie Terry, Henry Thongkham, Kory Thongkham, Madeline Thornton, Justin Thurmond, Seantiana Tims, Taylor Tounzen, Sypriss Travis, Danielle Vail, Mildred Verdin, Jasmin Vorabouth, Kenneth Walker, Madison Weir, Emily Werner, Taylor Wewers, Cory White, Sarah Williams, Seth Willyard and Lauren Wolfe, all of Van Buren. Cassidy Ford of Vian; and Yasmin Cruz, Alma Flores, Hannah Hale, Taylan Underwood and Darci Wright, all of Waldron.

