"Cleo from 5-7" (1962), a part of the First Thursday Film series, will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. This movie follows a young singer who is waiting to hear the results of a medical test. The movie deals with themes such as mortality, despair, and about living a meaningful life. This New Wave French film by Agnes Varda stars Corinne Marchand, Antoine Bourseiller, and Dominique Davray. French with English subtitles, this film is not rated and runs 90 minutes.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.