Local author Elijah R. Owens will make a special appearance at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., from 5-7 p.m. Thursday to promote and sign copies of his book, "Feeling Blue: The American Republic." The book is a reflective analysis on the psychological state of America.

Owens is an author, an honor student and a sophomore attending Southside High School in Fort Smith. He is a member of the Future Medical Professionals of America and Future Business Leaders of America.

Copies of his book will be available for sale and signing at this open-house style event. For more information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.