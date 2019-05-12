The Cherokee Nation is taking applications for the 2019 Performing Arts Summer Camp, set for June 16-21 at Sequoyah High School in Tahlequah.

The Performing Arts Summer Camp offers Cherokee students a chance to receive instruction from professional instructors in the areas of acting, singing and dance. In addition to coursework, students will attend professional performances and will have completed audition pieces by the end of the camp.

Check-in for the residential camp will be 3 p.m. June 16. Participating students must be Cherokee Nation citizens entering grades 9-12 in the fall of 2019.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday. Applications must be emailed to artcamp@cherokee.org; no faxed, mailed or hand-delivered applications will be accepted.

Applications are available online at www.cherokee.org under the “Quick Links” section on the left side of the page.

For information, call Amanda Ray at (918) 453-5156 or email artcamp@cherokee.org.