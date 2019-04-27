The talent levels and passion for live theater that drive some Fort Smith students will occupy the spotlights in just a few days.

The members of the Southside High School Maverick Theatre will present their latest production, William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," at 7 p.m. May 3-4 at the school's auditorium, 4100 Gary St., and the show will be complete with humor, drama and more, promised Amy Pumphrey, director for Southside Maverick Theatre.

"One of the cool things about this production is, it's entirely student-driven," she said. "The only decision factor that I have is, I choose the show myself. But the students are the ones who decide the concept of the show, they cast the show and they do all of the design work for our show.

"And that makes for a really great experience," Pumphrey added.

Cast members include Ashleigh Mathews, John Leonard, Ian Werthmuller, Amaica Howard, Avery Wilson, Sadie Hanesworth, Dawn Howard, Juan Leon Huerta, Sarah Long, Caitlin Mathews, Anthony Woods, Erica Carman, Arianna Hernandez, Michael Phillips, Tanner McChristian, Grace Walker, Isaac Scoggins, Ally Hunter, Isaac Tenney, Sally Olson and Katie Hawkins. The student directors are Jacob Gates, Bella Gilley and Ally Merrill.

The show, which also features original music by Jaicie Clayton and choreography by Erica Carman and Avery Wilson, focuses on a female named Rosalind (Ashleigh Mathews), among other memorable characters, Pumphrey said.

"Rosalind is in love with a boy before she is banished by her aunt to the forest of Arden," she said. "She is dressed like a boy and pretends to be a guy in order to have any type of conversation with the boy."

The chemistry between the Maverick Theatre actors gelled almost immediately during the rehearsal process," Pumphrey said.

"We had auditions back in March, and we had a week of rehearsals before Spring Break," Pumphrey said. "The student directors have been working on the show since October, and it's been fun."

Watching her students engage in discussions centered around the Shakespeare show have been rewarding each time a rehearsal session takes place, she said.

"I really just very gently guide them, and they then take the helm and do everything," Pumphrey said. "It's honestly my favorite part of the job."

General admission tickets are $5 for students and seniors and $7 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

"The show is two hours with an intermission, and it's definitely a family friendly show," Pumphrey said. "It's definitely being billed and performed as a comedy.

"And this production has the most marriages in a Shakespeare story," she added with a laugh. "There are four weddings at the end."

The desire to act and/or be involved in theater-related projects runs deep in several of Pumphrey's students.

"Of the several in our senior class this year, we have one going to a conservatory to study musical theatre; another to go off to Oklahoma City University to get a BFA in acting; another going to Henderson to get a bachelor's in technical directing; and another going off to the Paul Mitchell School in Kansas City to learn about hair and makeup design," Pumphrey said. "This year, we are sending quite a few students off to pursue their interest in theatre."