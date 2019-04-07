Arkansas is part of an "important aerospace and defense industry hub" for the country, and proof of this will be seen and heard in Fort Smith, said one official.

The 2019 Mid-America Aerospace + Defense Summit will be April 23-25 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St., and will highlight the region's strong presence and growth potential in the global aerospace and defense markets, said Chad Causey, executive director for the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance.

"It's going to be a great show," he said of the summit, which aims to draw anyone interested in aerospace and defense. "We have a tremendous lineup with speakers, and we have a great group of companies from throughout the region that will be represented.

"I think everyone, from those who have a general interest in aerospace and aviation. to those in the industry will enjoy this," Causey added. "Any business entity that does work in aerospace or supplies manufacturing would benefit from attending this show, as well."

The summit will feature industry updates, learning sessions, exhibitions and presentations from leading aerospace and defense companies, he said. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack and Arkansas Economic Development Commission Director Mike Preston are scheduled to speak; Hutchinson will be the event's keynote speaker, Causey said.

Topics for the summit will include Economic Development Opportunities in Mid-America; the Culture of Doing Business with Gulfstream; Aerojet Rocketdyne; Canada-Arkansas Trade Relations — Aerospace and Defense Opportunities; Airport as Economic Engines; Legal Issues within the Aerospace Industry; Cybersecurity Issues in Aerospace and Defense; and Issues in Workforce and Education, among others.

"High school and college students, teachers and professors can attend, and anyone who has an interest in bringing students can email me at ccausey@ArkansasAerospace.com to get that scheduled," Causey said. "I will work with them to get them registered so they can attend."

According to Causey, the upcoming summit will be a unique opportunity in many ways.

"There really isn't a consistent aerospace show that takes place in the middle part of the country," he said. "There's a significant aerospace axis running from Iowa and Wichita, Kan., which has 300 aerospace suppliers, and you have American Airlines headquartered in Tulsa, which is the largest MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul market) in the country, from my understanding."

Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Dassault Falcon Jet in Little Rock and workers in Dallas help comprise the mid-American "hub" of Aerospace and Defense industry, Causey said.

"For 10 years, our group, the Arkansas Aerospace and Defense Alliance, has put on an Arkansas Aerospace Summit somewhere in Arkansas," he said. "It generally had a regional focus ... but it was never a really big show. After the 10th year, my board and myself decided this is a good time to grow. The summit then was born."

The summit also will include the Bob East Accelerator Award and door-prize drawings. Registration for the summit is $50 for Arkansas Aerospace & Defense Alliance members and $75 for non-members and includes access to all events and meals. Registration can be done and a complete schedule seen at ArkansasAerospace.com.

Registration also can be done beginning at 1 p.m. April 23 at the summit.

"The design of this new trade show is to do what we've done but on a larger scale," Causey said. "It's to provide a forum and opportunities for aerospace and defense companies and mid-America to come together once a year and exchange everything from business cards to new ideas on workforce and education, with the goal of growing opportunities for aerospace and defense in our regions of the country."