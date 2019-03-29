One historic Fort Smith structure is being transformed into a state-of-the-art theater, which will serve as a regional hub for fans and participants of theater, music and dance, according to officials.

Located at 1100 Garrison Ave., the vacant, two-story space will act as home to the New Theatre Center for Performing Arts and Education, said John McIntosh, who is on the production/development team for 64.6 Downtown. The new, 26,000-square-foot campus area will be owned and operated by 64.6 Downtown as a nonprofit and will feature seating for more than 600 patrons, a two-story entrance/gallery for pre- and post-event gatherings and high-tech sound, lighting and projection equipment.

The adjacent buildings and the former Landmark Sign buildings will provide meeting, office and rehearsal spaces, as well as green rooms, dressing rooms, laundry facilities and areas for set construction and storage. The facility's Arts and Education Center will offer direct access to the back of the main stage of the theater.

"The complete project is estimated to cost $8 million," McIntosh said. "That is the estimate."

Plans call for having "ongoing conversations and collaborations" with area organizations like the Fort Smith Symphony, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the Western Arkansas Ballet, Future School of Fort Smith and others, said Talicia Richardson, executive director for 64.6 Downtown. The inclusion of a scholarship program into the budget of the Arts Education Center will help ensure the facility and its programming can be shared and experienced by all socioeconomic classes, according to the facility's plans.

"Our objective is to provide, create and inspire artistic excellence," Richardson said.

Created by Studio 6 Architects, the detailed renderings of the New Theatre recently were premiered for the public inside the building. More than 200 area people attended the event to hear an update by Talicia Richardson, executive director for 64.6 Downtown, and others.

"This will serve as a regional hub for the performing arts," Richardson said. "This vision was presented as part of the Propelling Downtown Forward Master Plan that was adopted by the city of Fort Smith."

Steve Clark, who is the founder and board chairman for 64.6 Downtown, said the New Theatre will continue a long, rich history of top-tier entertainment in Fort Smith.

"George Taylor Sparks constructed what would be an unrivaled facility here (in the early 1900s)," he said. "The biggest acts of the day in vaudeville and more played here, on 10th Street, for the New Theatre.

The original New Theatre, which was called Sparks New Theatre, included a wooden stage that was built box-style over the dressing-room space. The theater, in the late 1930s, would become a Malco-operated movie theater before slipping into disrepair in the 1980s, according to 64.6 Downtown's records.

"We are grateful to the Richard Griffin family, Studio 6 Architects and to Dwight Curry today," Clark said. "Everyone wants jobs, but what we must understand and appreciate is, in this economy, jobs are a symptom of something else — amenities. It's what keeps us here, like diversified housing options.

"It's necessary not only to appreciate the arts, but we must do this," he added. "It is part of the chemical composition of our oxygen as a community."

The initial phase of demolition work for the project started in January. The next move will include ongoing demolition of interior spaces and removing and replacing the alley's exterior fire escapes.

Richardson said plans call for completing the project in December 2020, with a gala opening weekend tentatively set to take place sometime in January 2021. She and other individuals involved also thanked the Windgate Charitable Foundation, architect Scott Hathaway and various citizens for their support for the New Theatre.

"We want to thank our supporters and we thank the Young Actors Guild," Richardson said. "Their contributions really kicked things off early."