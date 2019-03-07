Spring officially arrives March 20 and, if you believe that the legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not find his shadow on Feb. 2, an early spring is on its way. And, if you love and grow roses in your garden, time is approaching for a "labor of love" — the annual spring pruning.

Pruning’s four main goals are: remove dead twigs and branches; remove weak, damaged and useless branches; open the plant for improved air circulation; and create an attractive shape.

Local consulting rosarian and longtime member of the Fort Smith Rose Society Ralph Cooper has another reason for pruning every year: "Pruning informs the bush that it is time for it to start sending out some new growth to survive." In exchange, you can expect your rose bush to reward you with countless blooms from late spring until fall.

March 20 (or thereabout) is the date most local rosarians prune hybrid teas, floribundas, minifloras and miniatures.

Other rose varieties don’t like to be pruned until they have bloomed. Among these are members of the "old garden rose" family — forerunners of today’s roses.

Before you begin pruning, here are two of Ralph’s Rose Pruning 101 rules:

1. Make sure the rose beds are well watered.

2. Be sure you use sharp clean pruners. (You should only use "bypass" pruners and not the "anvil" type.)

Ralph’s focus is on the modern roses that grow in public gardens and in private roses gardens in the River Valley. Now we begin his tutorial in his own words:

When approaching the bush to start pruning, stand back and notice how many "dead" canes you have. Remove them first, then start to "open" the middle of the bush. An open center gives the bush good air circulation which discourages insects and fungal problems.

Once you have removed the dead canes and opened the center, you can start pruning the other canes. It is always a good rule to remove at least one-third of the canes. (Note: If the bush is one year in ground, then prune "lighter.")

Cutting back to live tissue is also important. A common rule on the severity of cutting the canes is to always go to the "good wood." When the shears have a "snapping" sound while making the cut, then you will know that you have "good wood." The snapping sound is a good rule of thumb as some varieties do not have white wood. An example is the Elina bush which will be a yellowish color.

Your final cut on each cane should just above an outward facing bud. The cut should also be at a 45-degree angle, sloping inward toward the center of the bush. This will discourage fungus causing moisture from staying on the cut end and will further encourage new growth upward and outward.

The instructions above are for hybrid teas, minifloras, and miniatures. Now let’s talk about pruning floribundas! This variety requires a little more time when pruning. You don't cut these bushes as hard as the hybrid teas. They grow in multiple blooms on the stems and the blooms are not as large as hybrid teas. All other rules are the same, i.e., open the middle, remove dead canes, and, if it is young plant, prune lightly.

Now I might touch on the highlights of pruning most shrub roses which include the Knock Out varieties. The same rule applies to this group. If it is a young bush, prune light. Now if it is an established bush and you want it to have lots of color and blooms, prune it lightly too. You should also be sure and remove dead canes.

Some folks use glue on the stems that have been cut. This is time consuming, but it will keep out the cane borer which causes damage. Ralph concludes with, "Now that I have confused folks ... Pruning will be fun!!!!"

Another way to look at pruning is the words of English poet/writer Anne Bronte: "But he that dares not grasp the thorn, should never crave the rose." And once that first rose of spring appears in your garden, you will forget about the thorny pruning and the scratches on your arms that are almost healed.

The Fort Smith Rose Society will man a booth at the River Valley Lawn and Garden Show with members available to answer questions about roses. There also will be a rose pruning demonstration by rosarian/Master Gardener Thell Hallsted. The show will be held March 15-17 at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

Next week, the topic will be: Spring is time for getting your hands dirty!

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.