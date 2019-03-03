AIDS: Anonymous testing for HIV and AIDS counseling: FS Fights AIDS, (479) 452-1616; Black Community Center, (479) 783-3801. FS Fights AIDS meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; call (479) 452-1616 for location.

Al-Anon: Info line, (479) 441-9705.

• 8 p.m. Monday, Midland Heights United Methodist Church, 3500 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St. in Fort Smith.

• Safe Landing, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Trinity United Methodist Church of Muldrow and Roland, 1601 E. Shantel Smith Blvd. in Muldrow.

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith.

• 12:10 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road in Fort Smith.

• Women’s Group, 7 p.m. Thursday, First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

• 12:10 p.m. Friday, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 5401 Free Ferry Road in Fort Smith.

• ODAT, 7 p.m. Friday, St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith.

• 8 p.m. Saturday, Methodist Wesley House, 10 W. Denver St. in Greenwood.

Alateen: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 Cavanaugh Road in Fort Smith.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Daily meetings; 24-hour phone, (479) 783-0123.

Alzheimer’s class: Meets at 1 p.m. Thursday at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. in Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

American Healing Arts Alliance: Group meets at 3 p.m. today at 803 N. Ninth St.; (479) 785-2422 or www.netcolony.com/health/ahaa.

B.A.T.T.L. (Battling Addictions Through the Lord): Faith-based 12-step recovery group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 615 S.E. Fourth St. in Muldrow; Robert at (479) 719-5102.

Bordertown Sex Addicts Anonymous: Group meets in Fort Smith; call (479) 441-6202 for times and locations.

Cancer support: Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St.; Support and programs for children and adults, including support groups, exercise, arts, crafts, education, nutrition and more. Call for times and registration; (479) 782-6302. Some of the groups include:

• Breast cancer group, 5 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Co-Survivors and Caregivers group, 5:30 p.m. Monday.

• Creative, Fitness and Pampering groups and classes, call to register.

• Drums Alive-Golden Beats exercise class, 2 p.m. Monday.

• Gynecological group, 6:30 p.m. Monday.

• Knitting group, 9:30 a.m. Monday.

• Massage therapy, appointments required.

• Men’s group, 4 p.m. Monday.

• Metastatic cancer group, call for information.

• One-on-one mentorships, call for information.

• Quilting group, 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Spanish-speaking group, call for information.

• Tai-chi, call for information.

• Women’s group, 5:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

• Yoga, 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. No experience or equipment needed.

Celebrate Recovery: Christ-centered 12-step program. Call (479) 452-9201.

• 6 p.m. Monday at WestArk Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith.

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the EDGE, 19 N. Adair St. in Greenwood.

• 6 p.m. Thursday at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St. in Fort Smith.

Christians in Recovery: Faith-based support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old U.S. 71 South; (479) 646-1044.

Course in Miracles: Support group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road; (479) 561-2222.

DivorceCare: Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old U.S. 71 in Fort Smith; (479) 650-0177. Pre-registration is suggested. Cost is $15 for workbook.

DivorceCare: Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Alma Assembly of God, 220 Rudy Road in Alma; (479) 632-3201.

Domestic Violence Intervention and Sexual Assault programs: Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center, 5603 S. 14th St.; 782-1821 or (800) 359-0056. Weekly support groups available for victims of verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse. Life Beyond Abuse classes offered. Call to preregister. All services free and confidential.

Drug and Alcohol Addictions: Call (479) 782-9121.

• Recovery Open Meeting at 7 pm Thursday at Evangel Temple. (Corner of Towson & Dodson).

• Recovery Step Study meets at 10 am Sunday at Evangel Temple. (Corner of Towson & Dodson).

Gamblers Anonymous: Group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

GLBT: Discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.; (479) 420-3663.

Gluten-free support group: Meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at 1923 Main St. in Van Buren; (479) 221-0001.

GriefShare: Recovery support group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goddard United Methodist Church, 1922 Dodson Ave. Call (479) 785-1415.

Harbor Recovery Systems: Operates programs to combat substance abuse and behavioral health issues. Call (479) 785-4083.

Highway to Healing: A 12-step program meets at 7 p.m. Friday at 2200 N. O St.; (479) 494-1804.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. Monday at 4500 Kelley Hwy. Call (479) 434-6285.

Lupus I Care Foundation: Group meets 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Tammy Perry at (501) 749-9649.

Mainline Ministries: 12-step recovery group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 2020 Rena Road in Van Buren; (479) 459-0576.

Nar-Anon: Family and friends of addicts meet at 8 p.m. today and Thursday at 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren, Karen at (479) 474-4349; 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave. (west entrance), John at 783-0739.

Narconon: Call 1-800-431-1754 or visit narcononnewliferetreat.org to learn more about drug intervention and treatment options.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings daily in Fort Smith and surrounding areas; for times and meeting places, call (800) 338-8750.

National Alliance on Mental Illness:

• NAMI Connection — River Valley chapter meets at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

Overeaters Anonymous:

• Alpha Group, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Parlor Room, Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., (479) 474-9606.

• New Hope Group, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

• Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave.

• Mena, 7 p.m., Thursday, Mena United Methodist Church, (479) 394-4240.

Parenting classes: Meets from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Child Care Aware of River Valley, 7200 Mahogany Ave. in Fort Smith. Child Care Aware of River Valley also offers free classes for child care providers from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Mondays. Pre-registration is encouraged. Registration is free. Call (479) 222-6930.

Pregnancy Testing: Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center, free testing, counseling and support groups; (479) 452-2260.

Psoriasis Support: Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave.; Carol Chandler at (479) 474-1258.

Refuge Recovery: Buddhist-based recovery program meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Yogaterrium, 2712 Grand Ave.

River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs conference room at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St. Program begins at 6:15 p.m.

Set Free: Anger and violence solution group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road. Dinner is provided. Call David Williams at (479) 629-3895 to reserve a spot.

Spiritual Healing: Meets from 10-11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverview Hope Campus, 301 S. E St. Call (479) 668-4764.

STEPS Inc.: Certified parenting, anger management and life skills classes available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 708 Garrison Ave. Additional classes and topics available upon request. Call (479) 782-7837.

Stroke support: Group meets from 3 p.m. Tuesday at HealthSouth, 1401 S. J St.; Stephanie at (479) 785-3300.

Suicide Loss Support: Angel Wings Suicide Loss Support Group meets from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ralph D Graf Mulberry Library, 220 N. Main St. in Mulberry. Call Betty at (760) 382-0805 or Joann Mast at (479) 997-1595

TOPS:

• Arkansas Chapter 86, 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322, 23 N. 20th St. in Van Buren.

• Chapter 5, 4:45 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road.

• Chapter 130, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., (479) 459-7340.

We CARE Support Group: Parents, family members and care givers meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arc for the River Valley, 2301 S. 56th St., Suite 207; (479) 783-5529.

The Support notes calendar runs Sundays in the Times Record the week each group will meet. Items must be submitted in writing five working days before publication to Support Notes, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.