Last fall, a friend and I traveled to New Orleans to visit the World War II Museum. There were hundreds of folks from all parts of this country and other places present during our two-day tour. While there, we visited with others in attendance and, for the most part, this museum was the main attraction in their trip to New Orleans. We came away with a heightened appreciation of the war effort given by American citizens, both military and civilian.

We spent money on admission fees, hotel, food, taxis and souvenirs. At every turn we were greeted by a friendly staff, many of which were volunteers. My friend and I discussed how this successful museum can be equated to the Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. We see it as a great addition to our city and a huge complement and carry over to other venues of interest such as the Fort Smith Museum of History, featuring the William O. Darby room and the office furnishings of Judge Isaac Parker. Other showcase attractions in our city include the Fort Smith National Historic Site with the Trail of Tears Overlook and the Bass Reeves Monument, the National Cemetery, Miss Laura’s, the Fort Smith Art Center, the Fort Smith Trolley and others.

My friend and I are in our 80s but are taking the long view, and we support the temporary 1-cent tax for completion of the museum. Notable history was made in Fort Smith on the western front and the activity of U.S. Marshals was a vital part of it.

Please vote yes and support the funding to complete this great attraction to Fort Smith. It is a good thing to do for now and the future.