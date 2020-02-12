Here are some of the entertainment or learning options happening in the coming days a short distance from south Logan County in the coming days.

Mountain Birding

Backyard Bird Count

Birds are an important natural resource at Mount Magazine State Park. Bird feeders attract more wildlife than birds. Who is visiting the feeders today? This program is an introduction to birding while watching wildlife at the feeders from inside the visitor center viewing room. Pick up tips for attracting wildlife to your yard. Hear about unexpected visitors to our feeding area. Meet in the visitor center wildlife viewing area at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Binoculars are available.

Mountaintop Birds

Mount Magazine State Park provides habitat for a variety of birds. This program shows some of their beauty with images, sounds, and rare sightings. Pick up tips to identify birds by ear. Meet in the visitor center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 for the 90 minute program

Glitter Girls

The Fort Smith Little Theatre will present The Glitter Girls Feb. 13, 14-15, 19-22, at 7:30 p.m. each night and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. The theatre is locate at 401 N. 6th Street in Fort Smith.

Thee Glitter Girls, a social club for aging Southern Belles, is convened by its richest member who is supposedly at death’s door. It is her plan to bequeath some of her millions to one lucky Sister of the Gleam and Sparkle, but the members themselves must decide who will receive the big bundle. Scheming and skeletons come to light in this feel good comedy. It’s “Steel Magnolias” meets “Survivor.”

Side Man

Theatre@UAFS will present a special performance of the award-winning production of “Side Man” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Alma Performing Arts Center. Proceeds from ticket sales will help enable UAFS theatre students to travel to Abilene, Texas, where they will compete at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for Region 6.

“This is the sixth time in 13 years we’ve been selected to perform at the regional level, which places us in the top two schools in the five-state region in terms of success in the KC/ACTF program,” said professor Bob Stevenson, head of the Communication and Theatre Arts Department at UAFS. “That’s a pretty good track record, and it means that at least every other year we produce a show that is in the top 40 college shows in the nation. I think in any sports world that would be called a dynasty.”

“Side Man” is the story of Clifford, who is forced into adulthood by his father Gene, a jazz trumpet player, and his alcoholic mother, Terry. As rock ‘n roll begins to grow in popularity, threatening Gene’s career, Clifford begs his father to find a more stable job, resulting in Gene choosing music over his son.