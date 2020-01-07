The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has brought back its popular 5-Buck Bundle in January.

When players purchase a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play and a $2 Mega Millions ticket, they will receive a free $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket. The promotion will run through the end February and all bundle tickets must be quick picks.

“All players have to do to get this great deal is to ask for the 5-Buck Bundle,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “This is the third straight year we have offered the Bundle. People really like it, so we are bringing it back by popular demand.”

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to $258 million, and Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $69 million.

The Natural State Jackpot, which is exclusive to Arkansas, was reset on Dec. 28 to $50,000 after a woman from Austin, Ark., bought a winning ticket at the Austin One Stop won $320,000. She claimed the prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The NSJ jackpot for Monday’s drawing was $85,000.