Here are some of the entertainment options a short distance from south Logan County happening in the coming days.

Go Ice Skating

Enjoy ice skating with friends and family right in Clarksville at “Holiday on Ice” at 409 West Main Street in Clarksville.

The cost is $5 per 40 minute session of skating. Attendees are asked to bring cash only.

Also, if you would like to be a vendor, or reserve for parties Mondays through Thursdays, contact the Marvin Vinson Center at (479)754-5050 for details and reservation times.

Open Mic Comedy

New year, same free open mic for you to come and enjoy at Harry’s Downtown in Forth Smith. What’s changed? Nothing. Just your host for this night will be local Jeremy Beck!

This week the event will be on Thursday to start of 2020, then it will get back to the regular Wednesdays schedule.

Sign ups start at 6:30, performances at 7.

Message this https://www.facebook.com/events/604589556958338/ or Jeremy if need to secure a later spot.

CCR Tribute

Bad Moon Rising, a Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogerty tribute act, will perform a free concert at Gilley’s, insde the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4.

Bad Moon Rising was formed in 2008 by Steve Combs, and is known for playing the hits of Fogerty and CCR “just like the record.” Attendees must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Drop In, Draw

Drop by the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m., for a chance to hone your skills. RAM provides a live model and studio space free for artists. Bring your own materials, easels are provided. All are welcome.