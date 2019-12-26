Here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days a short distance from south Logan County.

Mountain Events

View winter birds. Winter presents challenges and unexpected rewards to birders, especially here on Mount Magazine. Search for birds rarely found elsewhere in Arkansas. Meet at the hang glider launch site near cabin 8 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26. Binoculars are available.

***

Now that most leaves have fallen, Mount Magazine’s rugged beauty is revealed. Take a guided walk to the edges of high cliffs overlooking a vast landscape. We will also visit a world champion oak tree. This trail is not on park brochures. Meet at Brown Springs Picnic Area at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 for a 90 minute walk.

Learn To Chalk Paint

Class will be held at Fort Smith Retro Market and materials will be provided. Dixie Belle Paint products will be used and each person will take home a small surprise piece of furniture that we will paint during class. Limited space available 10 spots $30 per person. No experience necessary refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Foreigner Tribute

Foreigner Tribute band Double Vision will perform a free concert at 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at Gilley’s inside Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla.

Double Vision is Dallas’s original Foreigner tribute band. . Double Vision’s goal is to pay homage to Foreigner by playing all their songs as close as possible to give fans the concert they would expect. Must be 21 to attend.