In addition to Magazine’s Christmas Parade at 5:30 Saturday here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Cabin Connections Walk

Meet at the lobby of Mount Magazine State Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and enjoy a guided walk on our new trail, which connects all park cabins to the lodge. A park interpreter will point out plants, birds, and historic sites along this paved path.

Live Nativity

A live nativity, sponsored by the Greenwood Parks Department, will be at the top of Bell Park on Dec. 12 and 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. You can walk the family around to see the live actors and animals participating in a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus.

As always, organizers will be taking donations as you come in the park.

Just a reminder, the trail is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. All of the money stays in Greenwood to help local families.

The Nutcracker

The sight of more than 100 area children and adults interacting to tell “one of the greatest stories” alongside timeless music will be a winning combination for spectator and participant alike, promised one official.

The members of the Western Arkansas Ballet will stage their 34th annual production of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., and this year’s event will be as impressive and meaningful as ever, said Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director for the Western Arkansas Ballet.

The guest artists for “The Nutcracker” will be Taylor Sambola and Arcadian Broad as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, respectively. Sambola started her training in ballet while in New Orleans and has studied at the School of American Ballet, Ellison Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre New York, Miami City Ballet, Houston Ballet, the Rock School for Dance Education and Orlando Ballet.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are $25 for adults and $15 for children and students with valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at WaBallet.org. Those seeking more information can call (479) 785-0152, email info@WaBallet.org or visit the Western Arkansas Ballet Facebook page.

Dailey and Vincent Christmas

Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent (and their world-class band) return to the Alma PAC just in time for Christmas. Daily and Vincent have spent the last decade bringing their blend of American music; defined as bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music, across the globe and to iconic venues such as The Ryman Auditorium and Carnegie Hall.

Now on Season 3 of their nationally broadcast television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV,” Dailey & Vincent bring their music to a national audience on a weekly basis. After a decade spent performing together and with over 1,000 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert,” their concoction of fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American Music gold.

Tickets are $45 for Orchestra $45, or $37 Mezzanine and can be purchased through the box office or online at https://almapac.org/?page_id=17, or call 479-632-2129 to purchase by phone.

Presented by the Alma Education and Arts Foundation.