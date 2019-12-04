In addition to local events like the tree lighting ceremony at City Hall on Saturday, here are some of the entertainment options going on in the coming days a short distance from, a short distance from south Logan County.

Christmas Open House

Mount Magazine State Park’s volunteer organization, the Mount Magazine Action Group (MtMAG), has been in existence for 15 years. Members volunteer over 3,000 hours per year, helping with litter pick up, interpretive activities, and gardening.

Join the volunteers at the Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 for their annual open house, complete with tasty holiday treats, a festive atmosphere, and free gift wrapping for any treasures you purchase in the visitor center gift shop.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you have the chance to speak to someone about upcoming opportunities.

Little Theatre

The Fort Smith Little Theatre’s offseason Christmas production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be held Dec. 5 through 7 at 7:30 p.m. nightly.

In this hilarious Christmas classic adapted from the best-selling young adult book, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids — probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide head on with the Christmas story.

Tickets are $7 per person at the door. As this is an off-season production, there will be no advance ticket sales and no reserved seating.

An Acapella White Christmas

m-pact will perform at the Van Buren Fine Arts Center on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.

Hailed as “one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world” by San Francisco Chronicle, m-pact is respected worldwide as a cutting edge trailblazer in the realm of vocal music. Emerging from an age of auto-tune and overproduction, this Los Angeles-based sextet has cultivated a new generation of ears hungry for the fresh, raw power of nature’s “first instrument” - the human voice.

Touring renowned performing arts centers and jazz festivals across four continents, m-pact has performed with pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Kenny G, Liza Minnelli, Babyface, Rick Springfield and Jackson Browne to name a few, as well as with jazz legends from Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Bobby McFerrin, Take 6, and the New York Voices to the Woody Herman Orchestra and the Maynard Ferguson Big Band. Over the last dozen years, their signature sound has been used in both TV themes and animated Disney feature films, and is enjoyed on syndicated radio worldwide.

Around the globe, mesmerized audiences buzz from the thrill of m-pact’s vocal acrobatics, innovative orchestrations, and commanding yet authentic stage presence. Unknowing ears of all ages come expecting entertainment but leave enriched from an indescribable experience.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at https://bcop-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/VBFA/?cts_legacy_app

The Nutcracker

See The Nutcracker at Russellville’s Fine Arts Center, Dec. 6-8. Shows on Dec. 6 and 7 are at 7 p.m. and the Dec. 8 performance is at 2 p.m.

The Dance Foundation presents The Nutcracker 2019. The stage will be filled with local dancers as well as professionals to tell this iconic story through ballet. School matinees are available on Friday, Dec. 6.

Purchase your tickets at https://www.itickets.com/register/new/435190

Tom Petty Tribute Band

Insider, a Tom Petty Tribute band will perform a free concert at Gilley’s inside the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Pocola, Okla., at 9 p.m., Dec. 7.